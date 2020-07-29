There's no need to stack couch cushions or throw pillows up because the best nursing pillows make breastfeeding comfortable for both you and your baby. Though they all have an ergonomic design, the one you choose will come down to you preferred style, size/firmness, and extra features.

Lap Pillow Vs. Belted

Among the. many breastfeeding pillows out there, they typically come in two styles: a lap cushion or one that has a belt. Whether in a crescent or more of a V-shape, a looser lap-style pillow has the advantage of being able to be placed on your waist fast, even one-handed (a key feature wen those baby hunger cries start).

A belted, wrap-around nursing pillow can be adjusted so that it's as snug against your body as you prefer, which can provide extra security when you reposition. However, you'll always need to have two hands free to snap the buckle on, which is an extra step.

Size & Firmness

Before you purchase a nursing pillow, take note of its dimensions to make sure it will work for your needs. A typical cushion-style pillow allows for a lot of flexibility in how you use it and can also work well as a tummy time pillow or even a maternity one. However, because it's rounded on both the top and bottom, babies may more easily roll forwards or backwards. Meanwhile, shelf-like pillows with their flat surfaces make it harder for a baby to roll out of position, which ultimately might help with finding the right latch. However, this pillow's more rigid design means they're more one-purpose (nursing), although so moms use them to support baby as they're learning to sit.

Extra Features

Moms who are recovering from a C-section may want to go for a lap-style option that rests in front of them instead of wrapping around to avoid any added pressure on their healing mid-sections. Similarly, moms of twins will appreciate a pillow that provides the surface area and support for tandem nursing.

Below, you'll find the best breastfeeding pillows for any position or hold. And if you're looking to stay comfy during nursing sessions, you may also want to consider the best nursing pajamas or a stylish nursing bra.

1. A Nursing Pillow With A Cult Following Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow Amazon | $30 See On Amazon Dimensions: 20 x 16 x 5.5 inches (length x width x height) The Boppy has earned cult status among many breastfeeding moms, so it's not surprising that it has racked up a glowing 4.7 star rating on Amazon with over 2,500+ reviews. This nursing pillow is notable for its C-shaped design that curves around a mom's waist. The ergonomic shape also makes it great to use as a tummy time or lounging pillow for your baby in between nursing sessions. Keep in mind that this "bare naked" version boasts a low price point because it doesn't come with a removable cover. While it will function perfectly fine without one — the pillow itself can be machine-washed and dried on a delicate cycle — you may prefer to have a removable cover for convenience or aesthetic reasons. There are plenty of cute options on Amazon to purchase separately, including this two-pack of Boppy covers. Helpful review: "I took this with me to the hospital and used it right away with my newborn. It is perfect for providing that additional support needed to elevate the baby into the right positioning and give your arms a break! It is funny because every time I put my little one on it she knew it was feeding time so it helps with the ritual I think. I bought a cover for it since there will be stains from time to time and it will protect the pillow."

2. The Best Nursing Pillow With A Belt My Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow Amazon | $39 See On Amazon Dimensions: 23 x 15.7 x 5.9 inches (length x width x height) The My Brest Friend is another popular nursing pillow among breastfeeding moms. Although it boasts a similar C-shaped design to curve around the waist or rib cage, it has a few other notable features. To start with, it's a larger, taller, and firmer pillow than the Boppy with a flat shelf-like top that helps prevent the baby from rolling off. It is also designed with an adjustable velcro strap and buckle to support your back and secure pillow around your waist. In addition, this foam pillow comes with a machine-washable cover and a built-in front pocket where you can stash a phone, water bottle, or any other small items you want to be able to easily access. Helpful review: "This kind of pillow was recommended by my lactation specialist, and I loved it! I was having trouble breastfeeding, but this pillow made the process so much easier. The fabric is soft and the pillow is firm enough for excellent support. The strap and buckle keeps it in place so you don’t have to constantly readjust a pile of pillows, which is SO nice."

3. The Best Nursing Pillow For C-Section Recovery Luna Lullaby Bosom Baby Nursing Pillow Amazon | $52 See On Amazon Dimensions: 23 x 36 x 9 inches (length x width x height) Because of its curved, V-shape design that sits in front rather than wrap completely around you, this Luna Lullaby nursing pillow is a comfortable option that, according to Amazon reviewers, may be especially great for moms who are recovering from a C-section and want to avoid a wrap-around pillow. Plus-sized and/or moms with large boobs have also given this model a thumbs-up for its comfort, but it's potentially great for any mom who wants her pillow to be able to give an extra lift up to the breast line. The pillow comes with a plush machine-washable cover (there are seven colors to choose from) that slips over the pillow; no zippers or velcro needed. Helpful review: "I had a C-section and knew I would have another so I bought this thinking this might work better for me than the boppy. I am so glad I did. The luna is longer so you can rest your elbows, arms, hands, etc. on it while breatfeeding. It is more comfortable because of the V shape instead of the boppy's C shaped design. It fits looser around you so it does not provide as much pressure on the incision."