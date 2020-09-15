I dreamed of eating dessert for breakfast as a kid. I wanted more than anything to start my day with a blast of sugary goodness in cake form, and now my childhood dreams are coming true because Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is headed to store shelves this December.

So far, 2020 has been wrought with with innovation and creativity. This year has brought not only people together in new and inventive ways, but food as well. For example, pancake cereal went viral on TikTok earlier this year, Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops joined forces, and Funfetti cereal also debuted in August. But this, my friends, might just be the most barrier-breaking breakfast collaboration to date.

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the original Little Debbie snack cake, Little Debbie has teamed up with Kellogg's to transform their delectable Oatmeal Creme Pie treats into a cereal. Crispy oatmeal cookie pieces boasting cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses flavors are coated in a thin layer of creme-flavored frosting to re-create the iconic taste of your favorite childhood snack cake.

The closest I ever actually got to having dessert for breakfast as a kid was when my mom was too tired to cook and would let me unwrap a granola bar first thing in the morning. Thanks to this flavorful combo, I can now eat snack cake-flavored cereal for breakfast every day of the week. It may not actually be dessert, but it's close enough. At the very least, this cereal will provide spoonfuls of nostalgia to make it the ultimate breakfast comfort food.

After about three months of making breakfast for my family during quarantine, I just about gave up. "Breakfast" in my house is now defined as any edible thing you can find yourself in the kitchen because mom is exhausted. That usually means my kids scavenge the pantry for an overripe banana or pour themselves a bowl of cold cereal and milk. They are going to be absolutely thrilled to see the normal selections of Cheerios and Raisin Bran replaced with this dessert-like cereal. It's a move that is sure to win me an imaginary "mom of the year" award.

If your morning breakfast routine could use a bit of a shake-up (or, you want your kids to nominate you for the aforementioned award) this cereal needs to be on your shopping list when the new Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal hits store shelves at retailers nationwide come December. A 9.1-ounce box will retail for $4, and 14.5-ounce boxes will retail for less than $6. I predict that bowls full of oatmeal pie goodness will help us all end this wild year on a sweet note.