O-M-G, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, the day has finally come! Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have welcomed their daughter into the world, according to TMZ. On Thursday, April 12, Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Celeveland, Ohio. But, let's be honest, there's only one question on everyone's mind right now: What did Khloé Kardashian name her baby? According to TMZ, nothing. Well, not yet anyway. TMZ reported, "We're told the little girl does not have a name yet."

Naming your child something unique and interesting is pretty common for the Kardashian-Jenner family, so fans should expect a name that's anything but ordinary. After all, Kim Kardashian and Kayne West named their new daughter Chicago West, and younger sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott called their first child Stormi Webster (Scott's real name Jacques Webster). And let's not forget 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West, or Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, Reign, and Penelope. So did Mama Koko decide to follow in her sisters' footsteps and give her daughter a truly uncommon name? Turns out the answer is probably yes.

Kardashian and Thompson have yet to name their baby girl, though, according to TMZ. Of course, the couple (or at least Kardashian) are expected to announce their daughter's name in post online, as soon as, you guessed it, the parents feel the reveal is necessary.

TMZ has yet to report why the little girl doesn't have a name yet, but it could be due to the tumultuous events that unfolded prior to Kardashian's birth. TMZ reported just days before the now-mom went into labor, that her boyfriend, Thompson, had allegedly cheated on her when she was just three months pregnant, and was reportedly seen entering a hotel room with a woman in New York City a mere five days before the birth of his child. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's team regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned. There's some undeniable unrest in the Kardashian-Thompson household, regardless of whether or not the allegations are true, so perhaps a baby name is a little low on the priority list.

Kardashian has also been open about the fertility struggles Kardashian has faced. The 33-year-old reality TV star has been open about her issues trying to conceive, and spoken candidly about her fear that she wouldn't be a mother herself.

That's why Kardashian considers the pregnancy a blessing, regardless of what's been going on with her relationship prior to her giving birth. She confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram back in December, four months after rumors began circulating that she was expecting her first child with Thompson, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time, the Good American co-founder wrote in her Instagram post, in part:

I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us.

It was revealed that Kardashian was having a baby girl on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in March, according to E! News. Her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and new mom Kylie Jenner called to deliver the results while the 33-year-old Good American founder was on a trip to San Francisco.

Mama Koko, who thought she was having a boy couldn't believe the news and started crying, E! News reported. During the episode, she explained her reaction, saying:

When you have your mind made up as to what you're having, like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know. And then when you find out it's the complete opposite it's just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'

And she already has big plans for her newborn. In a post on her app, Khloé With A K, she wrote that there was one thing she wanted her baby girl to excel at when she grows up: Self-love. Of course, the answer is not surprising coming from Kardashian; the reality TV star has been vocal about her own struggles with self-love and self-acceptance, and has spent the last few years focused on body positivity.

This is an exciting time in Kardashian and Thompson's lives, and fans couldn't be more excited for them! Here's to the next generation of Kardashian girls.

