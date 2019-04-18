What Your Mom Super Power Would Be, Based On Your Zodiac

Growing up, I was super into comic books. It was considered "nerdy" back then but these days I've noticed the "cool kids" are the ones wearing Captain America shirts and going to midnight showings of Thor. (Where was this kind of mainstream fanfare when I had braces and cut my hair too short?!) I was also super into astrology, which was only slightly less dorky, and that's definitely having a moment right now, too. So I'm combining my nerdy hobbies to discuss what your mom super power would be, according to your Zodiac.

The Zodiac and comic books are both mediums that work in a language of powerful archetypes and express a kind of escapist wish-fulfillment. Neither is strictly speaking realistic, but both allow us to explore our deeper, maybe even truest selves and ruminate on what we want out of life. Both encourage us not to fear our strengths, but also let us know it's OK to have many, sometimes secret identities.

Moms wear many hats and many of them do, in fact, require superhuman powers and abilities. Here's how your Zodiac might be helping you out (because it's better to rely on a lucky alignment of stars than get hit by gamma rays or bitten by a radioactive arachnid).

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Super Speed Giphy Aries moms are go-getters. Known for their sky-high ambition, they are also blessed with the fiery courage and tenacity to reach their goals. They also expect great things from their children. With all that needs to get done, therefore, it makes sense that an Aries mom would need the hustle to get from one thing to the next quickly and without incident. They don't have time to stop and smell the roses! They'll be plenty of time for that after world domination! Then all the roses will be yours! ON TO THE NEXT THING! NOTHING WILL HOLD THEM BACK!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Super Strength Taurus are the steady homebodies of the Zodiac, but they never, ever shy away from hard work. They're drawn to it, especially physical work, and find a pleasure in it. They're also often the bedrock of their family: the calm, domestic, family-centered presence that grounds everyone into a sense of home and hearth. That's Taurus strength, and it's super. (Super strength is also useful when you need to wrangle your extremely strong toddler into their carseat and they don't want to get in.)

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Stretching Powers While they enjoy their personal space just like everyone else, Geminis thrive in a lot of buzz and activity. If there's something going on — a family day at the school, a party, a mom's night out — they want to be a part of it. So it makes sense that a Gemini mom's ability would be to be able to stretch herself as much as possible to make it all happen. This is also useful for being able to cook dinner, finish up some work emails, and keep your child from flushing your partner's keys down the toilet.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Force Field Giphy Sensitive and often shy, Cancers are fiercely protective of the ones they love (it makes sense that they're represented by a crab in its shell). Loyal with a deep emotional and personal connection to their loved ones, that profound sense of protection would manifest (I imagine) as force field abilities. No one is going to be able to break through that powerful Cancer mama energy.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): Hypnosis Leos are well-known for their charisma and magnetic personalities... and, of course, their desire to be seen as charmismatic and magentic. I imagine, therefore, that Leo moms' special skills are making sure that everyone is doing what they need them to do. Whether it's ensuring that your kid is picking up their toys or rallying a team to get a job done (that preschool fundraiser isn't going to run itself), Leo moms have got this. And they will, of course, be at the center of it all.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Super Vision Nothing gets past the scrutinizing, detail-oriented gaze of a Virgo. Virgos are organized do-ers who, unlike their neighboring star-sign, Leo, prefers a background role. But just because they're in the background doesn't mean they don't have a bird's eye view of absolutely everything that's going on around them. A Virgo supermom would be able to see everything that goes in, no matter where she is.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Super Balance Giphy Represented by divine scales, Libras are committed to justice and balance, and it's this desire for peace that makes them excellent at seeing all sides of an issue and towing careful lines. This tightrope act ranks them among those superheroes who can acrobatically run along the edges of buildings without faltering (or managing a baby on a hip while doing, well, everything else).

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Human Lie Detector Scorpios can see into your damn soul. This clever, calm, but sometimes so-calm-it's-scary sign has the ability all moms have to some degree — just staring at a kid without so much as blinking until they crack — but in overdrive. Nothing, not even the most brilliant fabrication, will pass muster with a Scorpio mom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Invisibility A Sagittarius can move seamlessly through any environment (it's why they love traveling so much), but they can also be a bit aloof. When they need "personal space" they will get it by hook or by crook. This can be an excellent quality for a parent who knows when they need time to themselves. This power of self-preservation would enable supermoms to disappear just long enough to collect themselves and keep on mom-ing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Time Travel Giphy Mildly obsessed with tradition, Capricorns bring a sense of history and legacy to their parenting. So I feel like being able to actually go back in time would suit a Capricorn mom well. It's not just like, "Look, sweetie, it's your great-great grandma's tablecloth that we use every Thanksgiving." It'd be like "Let's go visit great-great grandma!"

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Unlimited Energy I'm tempted to think that Aquarius moms wouldn't so much be superheros as the genius scientists who makes their own super powers (like Iron Man). The outside-of-the-box nature of this sign lends itself to them constantly needing outlets for their million and five creative endeavors. (They'll also never turn down a good party.) The frenetic aura this sign brings under normal circumstances is basically a superpower.