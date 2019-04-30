Which 'Game of Thrones' Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac

As far as I know, the Zodiac is not a thing in the world of Game of Thrones (and, not to geek out too hard, but if it were I would know because this is my thing). But in a series full of complex, wonderful characters who nevertheless fall into certain archetypes (because we all do, sometimes), it's kind of interesting to think about what sign each character would be born under. So, which Game of Thrones character are you? Let's grab our star chart and our maester's scrolls and dive right in.

Of course, none of these rich characters can be summed up so tidily, let alone actual human people. And yet, truly, some of these star signs were so easy to assign because the similarities are uncanny. It's like George R.R. Martin developed them by reading through a horoscope or something. Part of the great joy of this show is being able to see and connect with the characters on the screen because they are so real. Sometimes we can even see ourselves in them. (I'm totes a Margaery Tyrell, but a not-blown-up Margaery, who would be a Gemini which just happens to be my moon sign.)

Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find a star chart that tells me who's going to ultimately take the Iron Throne (my money is on a Dany and Jon co-rulership because it just makes sense), but here's how I think all of us boring real-life folks would sync up with our Westerosi counterparts...

***WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD!***

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Daenerys Targaryen GIPHY Like Daenerys, you are determined, optimistic, brave, and passionate, but also temperamental and impatient. This sign produces natural-born leaders. You're someone who has a tendency to dive into things headfirst (like that time Daenerys conquered half of Essos) but, miraculously, you rarely bite off more than you can chew. Sometimes you do get a tad over your head, but you're pretty good at managing multiple things at once (like, say, helping to defeat the Army of the Dead while maintaining plans for reclaiming the Iron Throne).

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Ned Stark Gyfcat It feels like a million years ago since he was on the show, but I still get emotional every time I think about poor, dead Ned-with-no-head. That's because Ned/you are completely devoted to family. You're a steady, loyal, down-to-earth, reliable, hardworking (if somewhat stubborn and intractable) soul who's willing to put yourself on the line for those you love, even though you'd much rather stay home at Winterfell. You know, a real Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Sansa Stark GIPHY Gemini is a very interesting sign, and there's often more than meets the eye. The same can be said of Sansa. So, like Sansa in earlier seasons of the show, you are gregarious, extremely curious, social, and always want to experience new and exciting things. (Little Sansa couldn't wait to get out of Winterfell to check out the bright lights of King's Landing). But, like Sansa, you are extremely clever, quick-witted, and adaptable. You're a fast study, you have a darker side, and you're prone to nervousness and anxiety. And, in Sansa's case, who can blame her?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Theon Greyjoy GIPHY I'm happy to go on record as saying that Theon is one of the most under-appreciated characters on this show (even before certain events in the latest episode). Like a Cancer, Theon is tenacious, emotional, and creative (even if he doesn't always use those powers for good), but is also insecure and hard to really get to know. Cancers have hard, crab-like shells they use to protect themselves, and though you, like Theon, play it tough, deep down you really want love and approval. While this sign can be quite moody and manipulative, ultimately (as Theon's noble sacrifice for Bran proved) they're loyal AF.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Tyrion Lannister GIPHY As a Leo, you're the life of the party, and boy do you like a party. Some might even call you the god of t*ts and wine, so who could you be but Tyrion Lannister? Charming, charismatic, bold, generous (a Lannister always pays his debts), great sense of humor, everyone loves a Leo, especially the Leo themselves! Sometimes that vanity and thinking too highly of your own abilities can lead you to make some pretty big mistakes, but your kind heart, intelligence, and loyalty make up for it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Brienne of Tarth GIPHY As a Virgo, you don't mind playing the support role... but you own that role and you know that nothing would get done without you. In other words, you're a total Brienne. Loyal, fastidious, and hardworking, anyone would be lucky to have you in their corner. Still, sometimes you might do well to ease up just a titch on your exacting standards and super-serious work ethic. Also, and I hate to say it, but you're just a little judgmental (and don't you make that face at Tormund Giantsbane!) You hate to ask for help, but your incredible kindness and devotion means that you have a lot of people around you who'd be more than happy to lend you a hand... and in Jaime Lannister's case I mean that very literally.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Jon Snow GIPHY Like Jon Snow, you're all about balance. Balance between your oath to the Night's Watch and your Wildling comrades. Balance between the knowledge that people are depending on you to lead them and your total lack of interest in being a leader. Balance between, well, you get the idea. You're diplomatic, fair, and a great team player, but you can be a bit brooding and prone to self-pity. (OMG we get it you're a bastard. Deal with it, bro). Also, casual FYI: a Libra's most compatible sign is an Aries. I know she's his aunt, but I'm just saying.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Cersei Lannister GIPHY Endlessly resourceful, and stubborn, like Queen Cersei you are determined to be right. Moreover, when someone challenges you, you get emotional, but your anger runs cold and your vengeance is swift. You are almost pathologically devoted to people, especially family, but you keep your secrets to yourself. This sign is also prone to jealousy and violence (remember poor Margaery?), but they are nevertheless decisive, strong leaders.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Arya Stark GIPHY A Sagittarius values freedom above all things. Like Arya, you're enthusiastic and like a challenge. You're open to new ideas (like, say, training with the Faceless Men) and love to travel (other than Dany, has anyone else gone farther than our girl Arya?) But you can also be pretty blunt — no one ever mistakes your meaning — and can be a bit impatient (she's gotten pretty good at this in recent seasons, but it took her some time to learn). Nevertheless, when you put your mind to something there's nothing you can't do... like single-handedly destroy a million-strong undead army ruled by an immortal monster-god.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Tywin Lannister GIPHY Aw. RIP, Tywin, you horrible human who absolutely embodied all your most Capricorn-y traits. You're serious, ambitious, and collected. You're unspeakably clever, a natural executive, hardworking, and committed not just to your family but your family's legacy. Yes, you can be pretty obsessed with status, and you like to be in control, but hopefully you channel that energy in, you know, not-so-terrifying ways. Your iron-will can be a good thing that keeps you going when times get tough, but remember that just because you might see someone as being different from you (say, for example, your dwarf son) that doesn't mean you should be disdainful of them. After all, they just might shoot you in the gut with a crossbow while you're taking a poop, and that's a terrible legacy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Bran Stark GIPHY Aquarius are just a little bit, well, off-beat, and I feel like that's a charitable word for our boy Bran at this point. (Excuse me: Three-Eyed Raven. He insists we all call him Three-Eyed Raven now.) You're a profound thinker and you really are dedicated to helping others, but you're really not a team player. Instead, you prefer to do things in your own way... in the godswood... just kind of taking over the bodies of birds while the undead massacre everyone in your family home for some reason... which I'm sure is a good reason but, like, whatever. But in the end "your own way" is going to be on a level other people just don't get, and that's going to be a good thing. So what if you're a little aloof?! Your eccentric point of view and commitment to humanity as a whole is going to save us all.