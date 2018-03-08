The Duggar family just gained a family member, so chances are, Counting On just gained a new cast member. Duggar daughter Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their first baby, a boy, into the world last month. And just days after Joy-Anna gave birth, the young couple shared photos of him on social media and a video on TLC, generously keeping fans in the loop (but always wanting more). That being said, fans are probably wondering: Will Joy-Anna's son be on Counting On?

Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born on Feb. 23 at 3:39 pm, weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 22 inches long, according to a post the couple shared on Instagram. Joy-Anna and Austin have not confirmed whether or not their son will be on the show, but all signs point to yes. Firstly, the couple shared several photos with the newborn just three days after he was born. Sharing the pictures shows that Joy-Anna and Austin are already comfortable sharing their baby's face with the public, which some parents opt not to do.

"We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!" the couple wrote on Instagram on Feb. 26, followed by his measurements.

Furthermore, the new family of three starred in a short video for TLC's website and YouTube page shortly after Gideon was born. In the clip, Joy-Anna and Austin open up about their first few days with Gideon. She told the cameras:

I think being first time parents is really indescribable. I think everybody that has a baby goes through this feeling of just being so proud and so thankful to have a little one.

Joy-Anna added that Gideon's sleep schedule was already less-than-ideal, and she was working on fixing that.

The first few days have been really good. Gideon, he likes to eat a lot. He sleeps a lot during the day and is up a lot during the night. So I'm trying to switch that around, but he's done really good.

TLC on YouTube

Even before Gideon was born, Joy-Anna was very open about her pregnancy on Counting On. On the show, according to TLC, she discussed her birth plan, detailing how she and Austin were preparing for a home birth:

We got the birth pool set up, we got our house somewhat cleaned out, and we’re trying to finish a lot of the big projects before the baby arrives. I think now we just need to fill up the pool and hopefully set up some beds in the guest bedroom and we’ll be good to go.

Luckily, Joy-Anna had a backup plan just in case — which it seems like she utilized, as all evidence points to her having had a hospital birth. She said on Counting On:

The advice I have gotten so far is just to be flexible and prepare for the birth, and have plans, but if something doesn’t go as planned, then be OK with that and just have another plan.

Not to mention, all of her siblings documented their babies' lives on either Counting On or 19 Kids and Counting. Anna Duggar, mother of five, documented the early years of a few of her children's lives on 19 Kids and Counting. But ever since her husband Josh Duggar's molestation and cheating scandals broke, TLC has not included their immediate family on the network. Jill Duggar Dillard, who has two sons, documented her birth and early moments of son Israel's life on 19 Kids and Counting, and both her children have appeared on the shows. Jessa Duggar Seewald also has two sons, both of whom are both featured on Counting On. The show also chronicled her painful labor process.

All that being said, it's a safe bet that Counting On will give fans a glimpse into baby Gideon's early years. In the meantime, Season 7 of the show is already airing on TLC.

