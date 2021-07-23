These Are All The Supplies You Need For The Best Bluey Birthday Party Ever

Throwing your kid a birthday party is always fun, especially if it has a theme that they love. For kids who can’t get enough of the famous Aussie Heeler dog family, it doesn’t get much better than a Bluey birthday party. After all, who wouldn’t want Bluey, Bingo, Mum, Dad, and the rest of the gang celebrating their big day with them? It sounds like a dream.

Bluey Birthday Party Invites

First and foremost, you need invites so your guests know when and where the party is. There are a lot of fun Bluey options out there whether you’re having a pool party, backyard BBQ, or something inside with lots of fun games inspired by Bluey’s dad, Bandit. No matter what, that invitation is going to let guests know this is a party they won’t want to miss.

Bluey Party Decor

You also need supplies to deck the house with Bluey decor for the party. Think balloons, banners, garland, and even a couple of pinatas (that can also be used as entertainment later). Play into the theme with plates, napkins, and cups, too, with items that feature characters from the show or that come in yellow, blue, and orange colors.

Bluey Birthday Cake & Cupcakes

Then there is the birthday cake (or cupcakes). Whether you bake the dessert yourself or have it professionally made, there are some easy ways to add a little Bluey design. Pick up a fun cake topper or overlay for an easy upgrade, or if you’re having cupcakes, add some cute Bluey wrappers or toppers to keep them on theme. Whatever you do, though, don’t try to follow in Bandit’s footsteps and make Bingo’s famous Duck Cake.

Bluey Birthday Party Games & Activities

In order to host a good party, you have to make sure the kids are entertained, which means there needs to be games and activities to keep them busy. Some fun games you can have them play include BINGO and pin the tail on the Bluey. As for fun activities, bake some Bluey cookies and let the kids decorate them, have some coloring sheets and crayons available for the kids to play with, or just blow up some balloons for a classic game of Keepy Uppy.

Bluey Party Favors

Don’t forget to thank the guests for coming to the party with some cute Bluey favors. There are classic options like silly straws, bracelets, masks, and stickers, or you can really lean into the theme by gifting the kids their own personal Featherwands. If nothing else, kids always love a goody bag of candy, whether it’s Bluey-themed or not.

Bluey Birthday Gifts

For guests attending a Bluey birthday party, you can be sure that any gift featuring the adorable pup family will definitely be a hit. There is no shortage of great toys and games out there to choose from like plush dolls, figurines, board and card games, playhouses, and more. Basically, if the gift has anything to do with the Heeler family, the birthday kid will be happy.

Whether you’re throwing the Bluey birthday party or attending it, you can be sure you’re going to have a fantastic time.