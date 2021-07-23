Raising Kids

These Are All The Supplies You Need For The Best Bluey Birthday Party Ever

Featherwands and magic xylophones are optional.

by Ashley Ziegler

Throwing your kid a birthday party is always fun, especially if it has a theme that they love. For kids who can’t get enough of the famous Aussie Heeler dog family, it doesn’t get much better than a Bluey birthday party. After all, who wouldn’t want Bluey, Bingo, Mum, Dad, and the rest of the gang celebrating their big day with them? It sounds like a dream.

Bluey Birthday Party Invites

First and foremost, you need invites so your guests know when and where the party is. There are a lot of fun Bluey options out there whether you’re having a pool party, backyard BBQ, or something inside with lots of fun games inspired by Bluey’s dad, Bandit. No matter what, that invitation is going to let guests know this is a party they won’t want to miss.

Bluey Birthday Party Invitations, 16 Invite Cards
Amazon
TheMoonlightPaperCo, Bluey the Dog Invitation Digital Download
Etsy
BloomberryDesigns, Bluey Invitation
Etsy

Custom options available (prices vary)

PeeroShop, Bluey Pool Party Birthday Invitation Digital Download
Etsy
NazSotoDesign, Bluey Birthday Party Invitation Digital Download
Etsy

Bluey Party Decor

You also need supplies to deck the house with Bluey decor for the party. Think balloons, banners, garland, and even a couple of pinatas (that can also be used as entertainment later). Play into the theme with plates, napkins, and cups, too, with items that feature characters from the show or that come in yellow, blue, and orange colors.

Bluey Birthday Banner for Kids
Amazon
EasyWayUS, 13PC BLUE Puppy Dog Pawty Party Latex Balloons Decoration
Etsy
Bluey Theme Birthday Porch Sign Banner
Amazon
LetsParty365, Bingo Inspired Pinata
Etsy

Available in pull-string or hit style; Bluey pinata sold separately

115 Pack Bluey Theme Party Balloons Garland Decorations
Amazon

Bluey Birthday Cake & Cupcakes

Then there is the birthday cake (or cupcakes). Whether you bake the dessert yourself or have it professionally made, there are some easy ways to add a little Bluey design. Pick up a fun cake topper or overlay for an easy upgrade, or if you’re having cupcakes, add some cute Bluey wrappers or toppers to keep them on theme. Whatever you do, though, don’t try to follow in Bandit’s footsteps and make Bingo’s famous Duck Cake.

KAPOKKU Cute Puppy Happy Birthday Cake Topper
Amazon
Bluey Mum Dad Chilli Edible Cake Topper Image
Walmart
LittleGiftConfetti, Bluey Birthday Decor Cupcake Topper
Etsy
48 Pcs Puppy Party Cupcake Toppers and Wrappers
Amazon
KrysCreatesCrafts, Party Cake Topper
Etsy

Bluey Birthday Party Games & Activities

In order to host a good party, you have to make sure the kids are entertained, which means there needs to be games and activities to keep them busy. Some fun games you can have them play include BINGO and pin the tail on the Bluey. As for fun activities, bake some Bluey cookies and let the kids decorate them, have some coloring sheets and crayons available for the kids to play with, or just blow up some balloons for a classic game of Keepy Uppy.

CoriAnneDesigns, Bluey Bingo Activity Game 5x5 15 Cards Digital Download
Etsy
HunterCelebrations, Digital download Pin the tail game
Etsy
SandTFavorsandmore, Kids Coloring or Painting Card Set Favors
Etsy

Price varies based on custom options

SunshineTShop, Bluey & Bingo Cookie Cutter and Stamp
Etsy

Price starts at $12.00 and varies based on custom options.

EasyWayUS, 24pcs BLUE Puppy Dog Pawty balloons
Etsy

Bluey Party Favors

Don’t forget to thank the guests for coming to the party with some cute Bluey favors. There are classic options like silly straws, bracelets, masks, and stickers, or you can really lean into the theme by gifting the kids their own personal Featherwands. If nothing else, kids always love a goody bag of candy, whether it’s Bluey-themed or not.

12pcs Bluey Candy box
Amazon
harnd, 94 Pack Bluey Birthday Party Supplies Favors Gifts Set
Etsy

Includes 12 Bracelets, 12 Button Pins, 70 Stickers

GroovyBabyTees, Reusable Straw Favors
Etsy
HotspotGiftShop, 9PCS Party Pack Puppy Felt Masks
Etsy
MamamadeAU, Party favour // Feather wand
Etsy

Price varies based on custom options

Bluey Birthday Gifts

For guests attending a Bluey birthday party, you can be sure that any gift featuring the adorable pup family will definitely be a hit. There is no shortage of great toys and games out there to choose from like plush dolls, figurines, board and card games, playhouses, and more. Basically, if the gift has anything to do with the Heeler family, the birthday kid will be happy.

Bluey and Friends 4 Pack of Poseable Figures
Amazon
Bluey Shadowlands Board Game
Target
Bluey Jumbo Plush
Walmart
Bluey - Pop 'N' Fun Play Tent
Amazon
Bluey Family Home Playset
Target

Whether you’re throwing the Bluey birthday party or attending it, you can be sure you’re going to have a fantastic time.