Parents all over the country have been waiting and waiting for the Covid vaccine to become available to kids under 5, and that day has finally come. The long-awaited vaccine is now approved for kids as young as 6 months, and the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) includes both a three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine. With this news comes the scramble to get young children vaxxed ASAP. You may be wondering if Target is offering the vaccine for kids under 5, because you’re probably going to be there soon anyway.

Unfortunately, in most states, getting your under 5-year-old vaccinated can’t be used as an excuse to roam Target, because the CVS pharmacies within Target are currently not administering the Covid vaccine for kids under 5. Read on for everything you need to know about getting your child vaccinated at Target, because it isn’t totally black and white (and in some cases, you will be able to get your under 5-year-old vaccinated at a Target location). Something to keep in mind as you read on is that while Target is the store itself, it’s really CVS pharmacies within the Target stores that we’re referring to.

Can kids 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid vaccine at Target?

It would be great if you could grab some popsicles, sandals, a new candle, and $100 worth of other stuff that you didn’t plan to buy at the same time you got your child vaccinated at Target. Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple, unless your child is over 5. Only CVS MinuteClinics are offering the COVID-19 vaccines for children 18 months and older— use this link to find a MinuteClinic near you and make an appointment online. And even if your child is old enough, it’s still a good idea to make a vaccine appointment at Target or another CVS location ahead of time.

If you’re like me and you live in a place without MinuteClinics, this isn’t great news. However, people who live in FL, IL, MD, MN, NC, TX, or VA are in luck when it comes to getting under 5 year olds vaccinated at Target, because Target CVS pharmacies in those states are typically MinuteClinics, and will offer the vaccine to kids ages 18 months and older (with an appointment).

What vaccines are available at Target?

You or your child may need other vaccinations beyond Covid. Below you’ll find a list of vaccinations offered at CVS pharmacies in Target, though it’s always a good idea to schedule an appointment so you can be sure your local Target pharmacy has what you need.

Covid

Pneumonia

Shingles

Tdap (whooping cough)

Tetanus, Diphtheria booster

Hepatitis A & B

HPV

MMR

Meningitis

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Where else you can get the Covid vaccine for kids under 5?

If you can’t get your under 5 year old vaccinated at a Target pharmacy, there are plenty of other options. As mentioned, CVS MinuteClinics are administering the Covid vaccine to kids ages 18 month or older and Walgreens has made the vaccinate available to kids 3 years and up. If you’re not sure what or when to go to get your child vaccinated, call your pediatrician for more info (you can likely do it right in their office).