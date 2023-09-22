So cute, it's spooky

33 Adorably Spooky Halloween Pajamas For Babies, Toddlers, Kids

You’re all snuggled on the couch with your favorite pumpkin treats. You’ve got your favorite Halloween movie queued up, ready to share it with your kids for the first time. Of course, in your vision of a perfect family movie night, you’re all wearing Halloween pajamas (matching or not, depending on your preferences). So many brands have rolled out their Halloween pajamas for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults. Now is the time to browse through what’s out there and place your orders, before the cutest patterns and prints start selling out ahead of spooky season.

Whether your child prefers cheerful orange pumpkins over spooky glow-in-the-dark bats, or a Halloween nightgown rather than a shirt-and-pants set, there are plenty of seasonal PJs to choose from. This year, there’s a fun new print a few brands have variations of: dogs in costumes. If your child is a big fan of puppies, keep an eye out for all the trick-or-treating dog patterns available right now.

Halloween pajamas for babies

Some pajama prints are classics — like a Jack-O-Lantern face on an orange sleep suit, making your baby look like an adorable little pumpkin. Then there are the baby Halloween pajamas that you haven’t seen before, like a super cute fake vampire teeth patterned sleepsuit or a footie pajama with candy corn stripes.

Baby Zip Sleeper
Hanna Andersson
Kimono Tie One-Piece
Monica + Andy
Hey Boo Zippy
Little Sleepies
Organic Cotton Holiday Pajamas
Honest Baby Clothing
Spooky Pumpkins Convertible One Piece
Posh Peanut
Petite Plume Cambridge Romper
Maisonette
Tricks Or Treats Modal Magnetic Parent Favorite Footie
Magnetic Me
Ash Zippered Footie
Lev Baby
Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Convertible One Piece
Posh Peanut
Halloween Ghost Zipper Romper
Sammy + Nat
Sabrina Ruffled Footie
Lev Baby

Halloween pajamas for toddlers

Does your little one love Halloween? Now that they’re out of the baby phase and learning about holidays, some festive jammies are a really fun thing to gift them. Now, if only they made that black and white ghost set in adult sizes...

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Toddler Glow-In-The-Dark Mummy Halloween Matching Family Pajama Set
Target
2-Piece Set, Purple Ghost
Spearmint Love
Short Sleeve with Pants Pajamas in Boo
Kyte Baby
Printed Pajamas
H&M
Witches Brew Two-Piece Pajama Set
Little Sleepies
The Madison Pajama Set
Coconut Pops
Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Clover
Halloween Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Toddler 2-Piece Halloween Pumpkins 100% Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas
Carter's
Snug Glow-In-The-Dark Pajamas
Boden
Hello Halloween Toddler Pajama Set
Kissy Kissy

Kids’ Halloween pajamas

By now your child probably has their own favorite Halloween movies and characters they love. Fortunately, you can probably find some of the iconic characters (like The Peanuts gang and Jack Skellington) on Halloween pajamas for kids.

Petite Plume Trick-Or-Treat Delphine Nightgown
Maisonette
Goodnight, Spooky Nights Pajamas
Smaller Things
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Costume Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Organic PJ Set in Magic Moons
Primary
Spider Webs Organic Cotton Matching Pajamas
Burt's Bees Baby
Printed Glow-in-the-dark Pajamas
H&M
Matching Family Two-Piece Pajama Set
Monica + Andy
Good Night Pajamas in Peanuts Costume Party Print
Janie and Jack
Neon Rebels Dahl Halloween Pajama Set
Maisonette
Hart + Land Big Kid Organic Pima Cotton PJ Set
The Tot
Halloween Pajamas
Dreamland

So, which pajamas will your family wear to the sofa on family movie nights this October? Your little ghouls will love cozying up in their new holiday jammies.