You’re all snuggled on the couch with your favorite pumpkin treats. You’ve got your favorite Halloween movie queued up, ready to share it with your kids for the first time. Of course, in your vision of a perfect family movie night, you’re all wearing Halloween pajamas (matching or not, depending on your preferences). So many brands have rolled out their Halloween pajamas for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults. Now is the time to browse through what’s out there and place your orders, before the cutest patterns and prints start selling out ahead of spooky season.

Whether your child prefers cheerful orange pumpkins over spooky glow-in-the-dark bats, or a Halloween nightgown rather than a shirt-and-pants set, there are plenty of seasonal PJs to choose from. This year, there’s a fun new print a few brands have variations of: dogs in costumes. If your child is a big fan of puppies, keep an eye out for all the trick-or-treating dog patterns available right now.

Halloween pajamas for babies

Some pajama prints are classics — like a Jack-O-Lantern face on an orange sleep suit, making your baby look like an adorable little pumpkin. Then there are the baby Halloween pajamas that you haven’t seen before, like a super cute fake vampire teeth patterned sleepsuit or a footie pajama with candy corn stripes.

Halloween pajamas for toddlers

Does your little one love Halloween? Now that they’re out of the baby phase and learning about holidays, some festive jammies are a really fun thing to gift them. Now, if only they made that black and white ghost set in adult sizes...

Kids’ Halloween pajamas

By now your child probably has their own favorite Halloween movies and characters they love. Fortunately, you can probably find some of the iconic characters (like The Peanuts gang and Jack Skellington) on Halloween pajamas for kids.

So, which pajamas will your family wear to the sofa on family movie nights this October? Your little ghouls will love cozying up in their new holiday jammies.