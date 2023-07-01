There’s a reason the name Mia soared to popularity starting in the early ‘00s. It’s a classic baby name without being stodgy, sweet but sassy, short and simple but not boring. Yes, Mia is great... but it’s also getting pretty common, and currently stands at the eighth most popular girls name in the U.S. This can be a conundrum for some parents-to-be: you like Mia, but you want something more unique. Maybe you’re a Jennifer who had to go by Jennifer B. your entire childhood because there were two other Jennifers in your class and you don’t want the same for your daughter. Maybe you love Mia but know too many Mias you don’t love. Or maybe Mia is just a jumping off point for you: you like it, but not enough to bestow it on your daughter. Whatever your reasons, this list of names like Mia offers some alternatives to help you out.

Mia appears to be a name that’s rooted in a number of different languages and cultures (like many on this list). In the Nyungar language of Australia it means “moon.” In Italian, it’s short for Maria and means “star of the sea.” In Ancient Egyptian it means “beloved.” Wherever it comes form, Mia is a beautiful name... but it’s not the only beautiful name to have the same general vibe. Here are some other baby names for your consideration.

1 Zoe This Greek name of Zoe means “life,” and has the same kind of short and simple charm Mia does. It can also be spelled Zoey or Zoë.

2 Emory This English name of Emory has its roots in Old German and means “home strength.” It can also be spelled Emery. Like Mia, it has a modern feel while being classic and even has the same “M” and “ee” sounds going on.

3 Mira This name Mira is just one letter away from Mia and is found in a variety of languages in cultures. As such, it has a variety of meanings, including “wonderful” (Romance langauges), “peace” (Slavic languages), “kindness” (Albanian), “ocean” (Sanskrit), and “bitter” or “rising waters” (Hebrew).

4 Ella Like Mia, Ella is a two-syllable name ending in A, so it has a similar vibe for sure. It is most likely a Norman name that means “fairy maiden.” In modern Hebrew, it means “goddess.”

5 Malia This name of Malia comes from Hawaiian and means “probably.” It’s probably most famously the name of the Obamas’ eldest child.

6 Nina With the similar “ee” sound and A ending, Nina is a great name if you like Mia but want something a little different. Related to the Spanish word niña (“girl”), it’s found in other languages as well, including Aramaic (“God has shown favor”), Persian (“nice”), Hindi (“beautiful”), Swahili (“mother”), Chamorro (“glimmer of light”), Arabic (“favor”), and Greek (“flower”).

7 Maya Shutterstock Like many names on this list, Maya comes to us from a variety of sources. It can mean “magic” or “illusion” (Sanskrit), “mother (Tupi), “bravery” (Māori), and is also the name for a nymph of Greek mythology.

8 Paige Like Mia, Paige is a sassy, modern name. It means “helper.”

9 Sienna This place-name of Sienna refers to the Medieval Italian city of Siena. Its long E-sound and A ending make it a great alternative to Mia that retains some of the same flair.

10 Margot This sweet M name of Margot is a short form of Margaret and means “pearl.” You’ve got the M beginning and two syllables of Mia, but Margot ranks 193 to Mia’s 8 on the SSA chart.

11 Tia Look at that: it rhymes with Mia. Tia is a Greek name that means “goddess” or “divine.” It also means “aunt” in Spanish.

12 Grace Grace tends to be more common as a middle name (with good reason: it kind of goes with everything), but it’s also a beautiful, classic standalone name as well. While it’s not super-uncommon, it has nevertheless been declining in popularity since the early ‘00s.

13 Naomi This Hebrew name of Naomi means “pleasant” or “gentle.” It’s a bit longer than Mia, but has some of the same phonemes that give it a similar feel.

14 Posey Historically a nickname, it’s perfect on its own, too. Shutterstock A British name referring to a bundle of flowers, Posey has historically been used as a nickname for Josephine (which is another great option if you like Mia, by the way), but also works as a standalone.

15 Sadie Though this began as a nickname for Sarah, Sadie — which has the same sweet but modern vibe as Mia — has become its own unique name. It means “princess.”

16 Georgina A feminine form of George, this name of Georgina means “earth worker” or “farmer” and comes from Greek. You could also go with Georgia, Georgette, or Georgiana (typically pronounced George-AY-na, like 18th century celebutant Georgiana Cavendish).

17 Eloise She’s everyone’s favorite child resident of the Plaza Hotel, and Eloise has an excellent name if you like Mia but don’t want to use Mia. It has, perhaps, the best meaning of all time — “healthy and wide.”

18 Penelope This Greek baby name of Penelope is climbing the charts (it’s currently at #21), but has a ways to go before it reaches critical popularity mass. It means “weaver.”

19 Delia The ’90s girlies remember the dELiA*s catalogue as the pinnacle of fashion, but the name Delia itself goes even further back to Ancient Greece. Though it’s historically most commonly used as part of a longer name (Bedelia, Cordelia, Odelia, Adelia), it can also be used on its own and means “woman of the island of Delos.”

20 Adeline Meaning “noble” in High German, Adeline is a great choice instead of Mia.

21 Jamila Shutterstock This Arabic name of Jamila means “beautiful” and... yes. Yes it is.

22 Maisey Another diminuitive form of Margaret, Maisy means “pearl.”

23 Lila You could pronounce the name Lila either as LIE-luh or LEE-luh and, honestly, either is great and feels similar to Mia.

24 Millie Whether you’re a fan of Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown or had a beloved aunt named Mildred or Millicent or something, Millie is a great girls’ name like Mia, but just a bit different.

25 Gia Could you ask for a name that sounds like Mia that fits the bill better than Gia? And it’s Italian, which infuses everything with a certain gusto. It means “God is gracious,” and is a diminutive version of Giovanna.

26 Esme You can pronounce this name of Esme either as es-MEE or es-MAY. It’s a diminutive form of the Spanish name Esmeralda, meaning “emerald.”

27 Mila In Spanish, Mila is a diminutive version of the name Milagros, which means “miracles” but in Slavic languages it means “dear.” Just one letter off, it definitely sounds like Mia, but the L gives it a little extra zhuzh.

28 Emmy Not Mia, not Emma, but something in the same vein... Shutterstock Technically a nickname for Emma (which is even more popular than Mia, clocking in the Social Security list at #2), Emmy is a great alternative for either Mia or Emma, and means “universal.”

29 Aimee This classic French name Aimee (also spelled Amy) means “beloved,” and it a great name to welcome a baby girl with.

30 Camila If popularity is steering you away from Mia, you might want to beware of the name Camila, which is creeping ever closer to the Top 10 list (it’s currently #12). But if you’re just looking for a name like Mia, or a name that sounds like Mia, this one is perfect. It comes from Latin and means “acolyte.”

Hopefully this list will help guide you to the perfect Mia-esque name for your little girl.