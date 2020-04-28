28 Baby Names For Triplets, Because You Need All The Help You Can Get

What’s in a name? Well, a lot, especially when you’re trying to come up with one for your baby. Making a moniker that matches your child’s as-yet-unknown personality is probably one of the hardest parts of becoming a parent. It’s a difficult decision that brings into play so many factors, such as family traditions, cultural norms, and so much more. So what happens when you’re having not one, but three babies? Take some inspiration from this list of 20 baby names for triplets, because you’re really going to have your hands full.

What you ultimately name your child matters more than you might think, not just to your baby (of course), but to you as well. After all, it’s the name you’re going to say/scream dozens of times a day. You need to like the sound of your child's name, and it should easily roll off the tongue (an important factor when you’re trying to get your toddler’s attention). Plus, you want it to represent their little personality, and set them up for success in the future.

Now, multiply that process by three (we’re not even counting middle names here), and the idea of naming your baby goes from being a sweet activity to an outright ordeal. Thing is, when you’re coming up with triplet names, you probably want to have some sort of unifying theme. And while no one is suggesting that you go the Larry, Moe, Curly route, you do want to have something that connects your kiddos, whether it’s by alliteration, meaning, or — yes, even TV shows.

1 Liam, Emma, Ava picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images If naming three kids sounds daunting, you might want to take a look at what’s trending right now. Liam and Emma are currently the most popular baby names in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration. Other popular names in the top 10 include Noah, Olivia, William, Ava, Isabella, Oliver, Lucas, and Mason. So if you’re planning on naming three babies, you definitely have a lot of modern monikers to consider.

2 Aaliyah, Josiah, Isaiah Let’s say that you want your triplets’ names to sound similar, but not so much the same. Enter rhyming names. You can name your babies with ending sounds, like the “iah” sound you’ll find in Aaliyah, Josiah, or Isaiah. Other options is for the names to end with an “A” or an “O” sound, which sound soft, sweet, and melodic.

3 Ricky, Dani, Izzy Forget about formal names. Some parents are skipping long first names in favor of shorter nicknames. You can take pretty much any name and see what its nickname might be (think Nikki for Nicole or Maddy for Madison or Madigan). Having a cute nickname for a first name will make your baby even more adorable than they already are.

4 Phoebe, Monica, Rachel Okay, so you’re a Friends fanatic. Give your gals the names that everyone will love. You can even sing “Smelly Cat” to soothe your babies to sleep. One thing’s for sure: They’ll always be there for each other.

5 Ariel, Belle, Tiana Disney princesses are beautiful badasses, and Ariel, Belle, and Tiana are no exception. So if you love everything Disney, you can name your children after these powerful princesses. It might not register with people that they’re named after princesses until they hear all of their names together, which almost makes it like a sweet little surprise.

6 Dorothy, Rose, Sophia Your baby girls will be golden (get it?) if you name them after the leading ladies from The Golden Girls. And since there are four female protagonists, you can swap out one name in favor of another (Blanche, anyone?). Just be sure to have some cheesecake ready after bringing your babies home from the hospital that you can eat on your lanai — or, you know, your couch.

7 Daenerys, Brienne, Catelyn Photos by Jeremy Tan/Moment Open/Getty Images Naming your kiddos after TV or film characters is nothing new. And since Game of Thrones is, like, one of the most popular shows ever, it might explain why you’ve been hearing the names Daenerys, Brienne, and Lyanna floating around a lot more lately. After all, who wouldn’t want to name their child after the Mother of Dragons?

8 Charlotte, Anne, Emily Whether it was Wuthering Heights that won your heart or the delicious depth of Jane Eyre, you can name your daughters after the three sisters who defined a generation of literature. Bonus points if you give one (or all) of them the middle name Bronte. And Charlotte ranks as one of the most popular baby names right now, too.

9 Amy, Meg, Beth At some point in your educational career, you sat in a class and read Little Women. (Or at some point in the past year or so, you watched the movie.) If the March sisters inspired you in some way, you can name your little lassies after these female protagonists. Amy, Beth, Meg, (or Jo) would be so thrilled. Or, you can do a wink and nod to the author, and name one of your children Louisa, after Louisa May Alcott.

10 Chandler, Ross, Joey Well, if you’re considering Phoebe, Monica, and Rachel, then it’s only fair to Friends’ fan in your family to give the guys’ names some attention, too. Who knows, maybe your sons will have some of these characters' hilarious traits. Could you be any more excited about having triplets?

11 Eric, Flynn, Adam While the princesses’ names are obviously destined to be popular, the Disney princes definitely deserve some attention, too. Although you might have to take a moment to remember all of the princes’ names, it will be worthwhile, since Eric (from The Little Mermaid), Flynn (from Rapunzel), and Adam (from Beauty and the Beast) are all awesome names for baby boys, too.

12 Mia, Maya, Mika When you’re all about the alliteration, naming your triplets with names beginning with the same letter is a no-brainer. Even better if the names have the same number of syllables, or are close in spelling. It will make things a lot easier in the future, when you’re trying to call out one kiddo’s name, and you can’t quite get it out.

13 James, Sophia, Amelia No doubt about it: classic names never go out of style. If you’re looking to have a timeless quality to the babies’ chosen names, you can’t beat simple ones like Anna, Adelaide, and Alice. They’re cute without being corny, and each name stands out on its own.

14 Eleanor, Beatrice, Caroline Everything old is new again, and that’s definitely true for baby names. Old-fashioned names, like Eleanor, Beatrice, and Alice have gone from outdated to modern once again. Your Grandma would be so proud.

15 Anna, Elsa, Kristoff Although giving birth is definitely like going into the unknown, that doesn’t meant that you can’t have some Frozen-inspired names ready to name your babies with. Anna and Elsa are strong, powerful, #sistergoals. And if you have a boy, you can always name him Kristoff so the gang will always be together. You never know — they might want to build a snowman together when they get older.

16 Adam, Brayden, Cleantha picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Let’s say that you’re not so much with the matchy-matchy names. We hear you. But since you’re having three babies, why not give them names that go in alphabetical order? You can choose any names you’d like, as long as they start with an ABC. These names are classic and seeing a huge comeback.

17 Ares, Leander, Adonis When it’s all Greek, giving your child’s a god-like name is a good way to go. While some names — like Adonis, the god of beauty, and Ares, the god of war — are more well-known, the love story of Leander and Hero is, well, a Greek tragedy, reported Greek Mythology.

18 Rose, Calla, Poppy Floral names can be fun for a baby girl — or three. Rose is a popular old-fashioned name that has seen a resurgence lately, while your little girl can be called Calla for the beautiful Calla Lily. (The name also means “beautiful” in Greek.) And the poppy plant, which blooms flowers in vibrant reds and pretty pinks, is an utterly adorable name. You can always plant a garden for your girls to tend to as they get older with the flowers that bear their names.

19 Forrest, Leif, Wolfe Natural names are all the rage, but you probably don’t want to name your kid Grass, Dirt, or Soil (or you might, no judgment here). If you’re looking for something more intriguing, how about Leif (a play on the word leaf), or Wolfe? And of course, Forrest is a great name if you’re a big fan of the Tom Hanks flick, Forrest Gump.

20 Diana, Elizabeth, William When it comes to baby names, you really can’t go wrong with a royal one. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, the royal family is a good place to start. Choose from Queen Elizabeth, the beloved Princess Diana, or even her son, Prince William. Just be sure that your heir (or heiress) has a crown for that cute little head.

21 Pearl, Ruby, Amber Fuse/Corbis/Getty Images You already think that your gaggle of girls is pretty priceless. So name them after gemstones that are truly precious. Pearl, Ruby, and Amber are just some of the names you can choose that show how much your babies make you feel sparkly inside.

22 Rosemary, Poppy, Daisy Flowers are always a good go-to when you’re thinking of baby names. Rosemary, Poppy, and Daisy are three of those names that are at once old-fashioned and modern yet again. Heck, the scent of the flowers just might match that delicious newborn baby smell.

23 Zachary, Zoe, Zander Let’s face it: Z baby names aren’t entirely common. That’s why your triplets will totally stand out with Z names like Zachary, Zoe, and Zander. And Zee is a cute nickname that is gender-neutral for all three kids.

24 Atlas, Adonis, Damon Remember reading The Odyssey in your high school English class? (Yeah, neither do we.) But if you do, the names Atlas, Damon, and Adonis might ring a bell. Atlas was a Titan who was forced to hold up the heavens for all eternity, while Damon symbolizes what it means to be a friend. And Adonis, swoon, was the pretty boy of Greek mythology, and the love interest of Aphrodite.

25 Adam, Caleb, David Inspo for your babies’ names can come from anywhere, even The Good Book. You can opt for Adam (of Adam and Eve infamy), Caleb (who was loyal to God), and David (best known for killing the giant Goliath).

26 Abigail, Delilah, Mary If you’re going to mention Biblical boys’ names, you can’t leave the girls out. Abigail, who is known for both her brains and beauty, Delilah (a femme fatale in the Bible), and Mary, the mother of Jesus.

27 Saorsie, Niamh, Aine Looking to salute The Emerald Isle? Then you’ll love these Irish-oriented names. Saoirse (pronounced Ser-sha), Niamh (pronounced Neev or Nee-iv), and Aine (pronounced Awn-ye), will make you feel like you’re down in Dublin.