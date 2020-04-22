16 Baby Girl Names For Triplets Because Naming 3 Kids At Once Is Hard

Naming one child is hard enough, but when you find out you’re having triplets (congratulations and godspeed) it can be almost impossible to decide on a trio of names you like (and it's even more complicated when you have to agree with a partner). Even after buying three of everything and finding a stroller that will still fit through your front door, deciding what to call your babies may seem like the most daunting baby-prep task. With this in mind, I’ve rounded up 16 trios of baby names for girl triplets, because you can donate a baby sling that you never end up using, but a name is pretty permanent.

If you and your partner are having trouble agreeing on three names (understandable) and want to have some fun, you could try the BabyName app, which is kind of like Tinder... but for baby names. The app shuffles through a huge amount of names from around the world which you can then swipe right or left on. If you each individually swipe right on the same name, you’ll get notified that you both like it, which is a lot more fun than suggesting a name and watching your husband or wife scrunch up their nose in disgust. Read on for 16 trios of baby names to consider if you're pregnant with triplet girls so you don't end up with Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim (unless that's your jam).

1. Abigail, Bella, Jolie It can be nice to pick three names with similar meanings, and Abigail, Bella, and Jolie all translate to 'beautiful', per Nameberry. Jolie is of French descent, Bella is Italian, and Abigail is Hebrew but the names flow with each other without seeming too matchy.

2. Poppy, Lily, & Iris Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis News/Getty Images Perfect for nature-lovers, Poppy, Lily, and Iris are all beautiful girls names that also happen to be flowers. While these three definitely sound like they belong together and have a clear connection, they all stand on their own as strong, elegant names.

3. Eve, Sarah, & Esther Eve, Sarah, and Esther all appear in the Old Testament so they're truly three of the most classic names you can find. Eve means 'life', Sarah means 'princess,' and Esther translates to 'star', all per Nameberry.

4. Sophia, Sage, & Ramona These three names all mean 'wise' or 'wisdom' according to Baby Names. I like how the names call to each other, but are still unexpected and modern as a trio.

5. Olivia, Emma, & Calla I always love the soft flow of names that end in the letter A, and these three names sound beautiful together while still seeming individualized and personal. Olivia means 'olive tree', Emma means 'universal,' and Calla means 'beautiful,' all per Nameberry.

6. Elizabeth, Evelyn, & Alice If you're looking for names suitable for chic flappers, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Alice were all popular names in the 1920s, and they're all in the midst of a modern resurgence. Elizabeth means "God is my oath", Evelyn means "beautiful bird" and Alice translates to "of a noble kin" per Baby Names.

7. Grace, Hannah, & Annie Hannah actually means 'grace' and Annie is thought to be the English translation of Hannah, per Baby Name Wizard. While these three names share a meaning and call back to each other, they still sound distinctive and classic on their own.

8. Indigo, Ruby, & Olive If you're looking for a fun organizing principle for your triplet's names, you can try naming them each after a more obscure color. Indigo, Ruby, and Olive are all beautifully unique girls names, but they go together. Scarlet, Rose, or Jade can also fit nicely here.

9. Delta, Cordelia, & Isla George Shelley/The Image Bank/Getty Images These three unique names all have to do with water which is perfect for Pisces babies or if you love the ocean. Delta means 'mouth of the river,' Cordelia means 'daughter of the sea,' and Isla means 'island,' all per Nameberry. I also love that these names all end in the letter A.

10. Charlotte, Emily, & Anne Book-lovers will appreciate this trio named after three of the four Brontë sisters (the fourth was named Maria). The names are classic and simple with a sweet literary nod your kids can appreciate when they're older (and have to read Jane Eyre or Wuthering Heights in high school).

11. Quinn, Avery, & Sawyer Gender neutral names are more popular than ever, and these three are both cute and sophisticated. Avery means 'ruler of the elves,' Quinn means 'descendant of Conn,' and Sawyer means 'wood cutter,' per Nameberry. It's especially nice to have some gender neutral names picked out if you don't know what sex you're having and want to feel prepared either way.

12. Sedona, Odessa, & Sydney It's getting more and more common to name babies after places (possibly thanks to Victoria and David Beckham naming their firstborn son Brooklyn). Sedona, Odessa, and Sydney are all gorgeous names and cities, but you can pick your own favorite travel spots too (like Savannah, Paris, or Alexandria).

13. Ruby, Opal, & Jade These three names are all inspired by gemstones and while beautiful, they each have a certain toughness to them just like the stones themselves. If you're looking for something else in this vein, Esme is a pretty name that means 'emerald' according to Nameberry.

14. Rosalie, Florence, & Mary Steve Cicero/Photodisc/Getty Images Rosalie means 'rose,' Florence means 'flourishing or prosperous,' and Margaret, which means 'pearl' (all per Nameberry), were three of the most popular names in the year 1900, according to the Social Security Administration. Over a century later, they're still just as pretty and timeless.

15. Wren, Lark, & Paloma Birds of a feather flock together, as they say, and Wren, Lark, and Paloma are all beautiful bird-inspired names (Paloma is the Spanish word for 'dove,' per Nameberry). These names also sound gorgeous together even if others don't see their connection right away.