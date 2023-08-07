40 Botanical Baby Names For Your Little Sprout

In recent years, it seems everyone has become more aware of the importance, beauty, healing, and magic in the natural world. So it stands to reason that as you think of meaningful, unique names for your child, you may be considering botanical baby names. But where to begin? Luckily, there are tons of options, and this list has some of the best.

Botanical baby names go beyond traditional flower names like Rose and Daisy (though, certainly, Rose, Daisy and a whole lot of other floral names are gorgeous, botanical, and worth considering). I’ve gone through almanacs to find flowers, trees, and other plants to inspire your baby naming journey, especially those with deeper meanings — plants that heal us, help us, or are associated with some sort of thoughtful, spiritual, or otherwise interesting meaning.

Whether you're looking for something that is overtly floral or something that just sort of hints at a botanical meaning, these botanical baby names run the gamut from sweet to distinguished, trendy to unique, but always full of earthy meaning. I also wanted to make sure there were names that were traditionally masculine or feminine, but many, if not most, of these names can be used as gender neutral options. (There's no rule that says you can't name a boy Violet or a girl Oliver!)

Please consider the following 40 plant-based names for your little sprout.

1 Fern This unisex name of Fern is about as botanical as they come! It’s probably best known as the name of Wilbur the Pig’s human friend in Charlotte’s Web.

2 Juniper I. Am. OBSESSED. with this name and judging from the way it’s climbing the Social Security Administration’s name charts over the past decade, I can see other people are, too. Juniper describes a family of hearty trees known for their ability to thrive anywhere.

3 Herb This one kind of says it all, right? Well, you’d think. Though it’s more or less a synonym for “plant,” the botanical baby name Herb comes from the German name Herbert meaning “illustrious warrior.”

4 Aster Asters are the birth flower for the month of September. They look a bit like purple daisies but with skinnier, pointier petals. I love this gender neutral botanical baby name.

5 Iris This Greek name of Iris means “rainbow,” and can also refer to the stately, traditionally purple flower that regrows every year in early spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

6 Cosmo Famously the first name of Kramer from Seinfeld, this Italian name of Cosmo means “order.” It is also the name of a beautiful, simple flower that looks a bit like a daisy but usually comes in shades of pink.

7 Oliver Shutterstock This increasingly popular botanical boys name of Oliver comes from French and means “olive tree.” It can also be spelled Olivier, which is pronounced “oh-lee-vee-AY.”

8 Laurel From Ancient times, laurels have represented victory. Laurel plants have been used for centuries in food, medicine, and perfumes.

9 Violet In the Victorian language of flowers, violets symbolized innocence, modesty, and faithfulness. It is also the birth flower for February, making Violet the perfect wintry botanical name.

10 Acacius This Greco-Roman name of Acacius means “thorny” or “not evil.” That second one sounds suspicious to me: why would you have to note that you’re not evil? Either way, the name is both regal and botanical and also sounds a bit like a mysterious wizard in Harry Potter so I’m here for it.

11 Briar Speaking of thorns, Briar is another botanical baby name that has become more popular in recent years. Briar refers to a bramble of thorny branches, which has just the kind of edge I love in a baby name without, like, naming your baby Spike.

12 Cedar Cedar are majestic, long-lived, fragrant evergreen trees. I absolutely love this unisex botanical name.

13 Ash Ash are a beautiful variety of tree that have the ability to heal the land in which its planted, helping ecosystems bounce back from soil erosion and provide food and shelter for all kinds of wildlife.

14 Hazel Shutterstock The name Hazel has become more and more popular over the past 10 years with good reason: it’s beautiful. Hazel trees are often associated with wisdom in European folklore.

15 Damiana This fascinating plant grows in southern Texas all the way down through South America, including the Caribbean. It is a small, woody shrub with sweet-smelling flowers that is used in traditional medicine to this day, and Damiana just sounds like a lovely girl name.

16 Flora Flora literally means “flower” in Latin, but more broadly refers to the plant life in a given area, which makes it a pretty iconic botanical baby name.

17 Basil This unisex name of Basil comes from Greece and means “kingly,” but can also refer to the fragrant herb often used in cooking. Longer forms of this name can be found in Basilios for boys and Basilia for girls.

18 Rowan Rowan trees can be found all throughout the Northern Hemisphere. In Celtic mythology, they were thought to offer protection from malevolent fairies and protect travelers from getting lost.

19 Cotton The name Cotton wasn’t uncommon in Puritan times. While it can refer to the cotton plant (which has beautiful flowers), it actually derives from an Old English word for cottage or hut.

20 Linden A linden is a deciduous tree. Its heart-shaped leaves a fragrant blossoms (usually yellow or white) are native to Europe and North America. It can also be spelled as Lyndon, like President Lyndon B. Johnson.

21 Indigo Shutterstock Indigo is a plant traditionally prized for its ability to make deep blue dye. Indigo can actually be used describe a number of different individual species whose flowers range from dark purple to pink, and it’s a unique gender neutral name.

22 Florian This Latin name of Florian means both “blond” and “blooming.” I love this vibrant botanical name, which has traditionally been masculine, but I see no reason it couldn’t be used for girls as well.

23 Sylvia Coming from Latin, Sylvia may sound elegant, but it has an Earth meaning: “of the woods.”

24 Sage This unisex name of Sage refers to both the beautiful flowering herb (used in healing, ritual, and cooking) as well as the idea that your child holds wisdom and knowledge.

25 Ivy This English name of Ivy is a classic for a reason. It’s sweet but dignified, and the versatility makes it a great botanical name for girls.

26 Ivo The botanical baby name Ivo comes from the same root word that gives us the French name Yves and has the same meaning: “yew.” The name can also mean “archer,” since yew trees were known to make the best longbows.

27 Camellia Camellias are beautiful, decorative shrubs found throughout East and Southeast Asia. Their flowers can be a wide variety of colors, but are known for their delicate beauty.

28 Heath Shutterstock This Old English name of Heath refers to the moor, the plains of Northern England and Scotland. This starkly beautiful, wild place is a perfect botanical name for your little one.

29 Marigold These brilliant orange and yellow flowers are cheerful and bright and hopefully your child will be, too. They are associated with Día de los Muertos, and Marigold is just a gorgeous botanical baby name.

30 Forrest Look, is there a risk your child will be subjected to a lifetime of people shouting “Run, Forrest! Run!”? Yes. But I’m thinking most kids their age won’t be aware of the quote. It’s also a small price to pay for this beautiful botanical name of Forrest.

31 Dahlia This beautiful flower comes in a wondrous variety of color and shapes, but is generally a hearty flower with tightly packed petals. It is the national flower of Mexico, so it’s great for a family with Mexican heritage. Symbolically, dahlias represent a lasting commitment.

32 Kamal This Arabic boy’s name of Kamal has two meanings: “perfection” and “lotus.” The lotus flower has been associated with purity, perfection, resilience, and rebirth.

33 Poppy Poppies are known for their vibrant red color with red center (though some varieties have a yellow-ish center). Since World War I, they have become associated with remembering veterans and those who died in war.

34 Valerian This wildflower has been used medicinally in Europe for thousands of years. It is known for its sweet-smelling white or pink flowers. The name Valerian comes from the Latin verb meaning “to be strong and healthy.” Val makes for a great unisex nickname.

35 Jasmine Shutterstock The name Jasmine started getting quite popular in the ’90s after the release of Aladdin, but has been dropping down the SSA list of baby names in recent years. Still, both the princess and the fragrant, night-blooming flower are excellent namesakes for a baby.

36 Arlow While they sound identical, this name is actually entirely different Arlo, which comes from Old English and means “fortified hill.” Arlow comes from Spanish and means “barberry tree.”

37 Fleur The French word for “flower,” the name Fleur is also great for Harry Potter fans in honor of Beauxbatons’ competitor in the Tri-Wizard Tournament, Fleur Delacour.

38 Atley This British name of Atley means “meadow” and I think it’s both unique and perfectly plant-y.

39 Meadow This sweet girl’s name is probably best known for Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos, but it’s a great name that evokes a field full of lush grasses and flowers.

40 Guy This name might not sound terribly botanical, but Guy actually means “wood.”

No matter why you love a botanical baby name, this list has lots of inspiration for you and your little flower.