29 Flower Names For Girls That Are Totally Swoon-Worthy

Choosing a name for your baby girl is a lot of pressure. You want to pick something that will suit her as a brand new baby, a lanky teenager, and an adult pursuing a career. Maybe you’re searching for something that meshes well with your other children’s names. Many parents want to choose a baby girl name that means something, whether it symbolizes something they want to instill in their baby or pays tribute to a special memory.

That’s why so many moms and dads turn to flower names for baby girls. If your wedding bouquet was made of lilies, naming your daughter Lily feels like a special extension of your love story. Perhaps you have a grandmother with a flower name you hope to remember by passing her name on, or you want your little one to know she can be beautiful and resilient like a flower.

Whatever the reason you’re considering a botanical baby name for your girl, there are so many flower-inspired baby girl ones to choose from. Whether you’re drawn to floral monikers for their whimsical feel (like Tansy or Petal), hippie vibes (think Daisy and Poppy), or you want something more elegant and old-fashioned (looking at you, Hyacinth and Iris), you can find the perfect fit in nature.

1 Iris Iris flowers are known for their bright purple color and long, elegant petals. It’s one of the older fashioned flower names that is regaining traction right now, peaking in popularity again for the first time since the 1930s. The three petals of an iris are said to represent faith, wisdom, and valor.

2 Rose If you’re considering flower names for your baby girl, Rose has undoubtedly come to mind already. While it may be one of the more common or obvious choices, you can make it unique by opting for a Rose-inspired name like Rosa, Roselia, Rosalie, or Primrose.

3 Violet Violets are small, purple flowers said to symbolize truth and loyalty. If you’re on Tik Tok much, you’ve probably seen twin mom Maia Knight (@maiaknight) with her twin baby girls Scout and Violet, so while it is more popular than ever these days, it may continue that way as younger generations get a load of those adorable babes.

4 Petunia If what you love about flower names for girls is that they sound undeniably sweet or cutesy, Petunia fits the bill perfectly. While some parents may not like the name for those reasons, for others, it may be just the right choice. It kind of has a cottagecore feel, you know?

5 Daisy The soft white petals and bright yellow center of a daisy just make you feel sunny inside, exactly how your baby girl will, too. Daisy brings to mind both old-school charm (think The Great Gatsby) and the free spirited vibes of the 1960s through the ‘80s.

6 Briar A sweet briar rose is a specific rose species, but why not pull out Briar as a standalone name? It references all the beauty of a rose without being overly feminine, though for some, the connection to Sleeping Beauty will make these name feel extra princess-y.

7 Clover If I was having a baby girl tomorrow, I’d want to name her Clover. It’s known but not overused, floral but not too feminine, and focuses on a wildflower instead of a typical garden variety. It’s also currently not even ranked in U.S. births, so your little girl would have a unique name among her peers.

8 Fern While Ferns aren’t technically flowers, they’re flower adjacent, OK? Fern is a botanical name inspired, obviously, by the plant of the same name. It feels like the perfect one-syllable moniker for a spunky, nature-loving little girl.

9 Poppy Poppies are the birth flower for the month of August, so if your sweet summer child is also your little flower child, well, could there be a more perfect name? Like Fern, this name has a lot more spunk and oomph than the more regal sounding flower names, like Hyacinth.

10 Hyacinth Speaking of, Hyacinth is a great choice for parents who love floral names but don’t like the more well-known options. Hyacinth is currently only used for about 30 in a million babies per year, so chances are your little flowerbud is the first Hyacinth your loved ones will ever meet.

11 Jasmine White jasmine flowers are known for their lush vines and absolutely divine smell. It’s a great name for a baby born in the South where jasmine flowers bloom off and on from spring through fall.

12 Lily Shutterstock Lily is a timeless flower name, perhaps because it sounds just as delicate and lovely when your baby girl is born as it does throughout their life. If lilies hold special meaning for you but that’s not the right name, maybe Calla (as in calla lily) is more your speed.

13 Magnolia If you want a flower name that has a little oomph behind it, Magnolia fits the bill. Magnolia trees are tall and strong, so their blossoms have come to represent dignity, nobility, and perseverance. They’re also striking to look at, and no doubt your baby girl will be the most beautiful thing in the world to your family.

14 Dahlia Dahlias symbolize elegance, grace, and creativity, so if you’re hoping for a little artist who moves through life with ease, it would be a fitting name. It’s currently in the top 400 most popular baby names for girls, so it’s not totally unheard of, but still unique.

15 Delphine Delphiniums grow tall stalks of purple, blue, and periwinkle flowers. Delphine is a tribute to their beauty, and was a popular name in France between the ‘60s and ‘80s. This one seems poised for a major comeback stateside for flower names for girls!

16 Cassia Cassia trees grow long, trailing stems covered in vivid yellow flowers, and they can be a real show-stopper. If you think your babe will have a personality that shines, why not give her this name? The Greek spelling, Kassia, is derived from Saint Kassiani, a feminist heroine who composed hymns during the Byzantine period.

17 Leilani Leilani is a Hawaiian name meaning heavenly flower, or child of royalty. Leilani plumerias are the hot pink blooms often used in making leis, which are a symbol of love, friendship, and celebration.

18 Ren While Wren, a bird-inspired name, is gaining popularity these days, in Japanese, ren means water lily or lotus. Naming your baby Ren is a great option for parents who want a flower name that’s on the subtle side, or who want a one-syllable moniker for their baby girl.

19 Posy For a flower name that captures the whimsy of a field full of blooms, consider Posy. A posy isn’t actually a type of flower, but a special kind of small bouquet that became popular in medieval times. They were usually given as a gift and were made with specific flowers to convey a message to the recipient.

20 Petal Do you want a soft, delicate name for your sweet newborn? In that case, Petal cannot be topped. It won’t be for everyone, but if it’s for you, definitely go all in on this adorable name idea.

21 Blossom Blossom obviously refers to the part of the flower we all know and love, but it has even more meaning than that. To blossom means to grow and develop into something beautiful, which is all anyone wants for their babies, right?

22 Indigo Is there a cuter nickname than Indie? Probably not! Indigo flowers are a saturated blue-purple color historically used to make dyes. If Indigo isn’t your style, Lavender and Lilac are similar botanical color names for a baby girl.

23 Aster Asters are usually small, purple or pink blooms with bright yellow centers that grow in clusters on their bush. It’s derived from the Greek word for star, which is another beautiful meaning behind the name. This sounds like the name of the coolest girl in school.

24 Fleur French for “flower,” Fleur is a high-fashion choice for any babe. It’s still a rare name in the U.S., and perhaps the most famous Fleur is a fictional character: Fleur Delacour, a contestant in the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter.

25 Flora If you like the more general “flower” meaning of Fleur but not the name itself, maybe Flora is more appealing. It shares the same definition, and was also the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring. So, while the name doesn’t reference a specific flower, it doesn’t get more floral than Flora.

26 Myrtle Crepe myrtles come in many sizes and colors, but they’re all steadfast trees that bloom each year. Myrtle sounds old-fashioned, but promises to remind your little girl of her ability to persevere.

27 Calix This name screams “protagonist in a dystopian YA novel” in the absolute best way possible. Calix can also be spelled as Calyx, which is the technical name for the chalice-shaped base of a flower. So, while it’s not a type of flower, this baby girl name is definitely still floral in nature.

28 Rhodes Rhodes sounds a little more masculine than most other flower-related names, so if you’re into unisex name vibes, this one might be your favorite flower name for a girl. It’s a Greek word for roads but also means “where roses grow,” so it’s a beautiful tribute to all the lovely things your little girl could create in her life.