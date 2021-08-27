These Hawaiian Baby Girl Names Are As Lovely As The Islands

Maybe you visited there once and fell in love with the lush landscape. Or maybe you have a Tutu Wahine or Tutu Kane who you love very much and want to honor by bestowing their name upon your baby. No matter the reason, baby names that are inspired by the Aloha State all have one thing in common: they’re melodic, meaningful, and oh so beautiful. So if you’re expecting a girl, these Hawaiian girl names are popular on the mainland — and everywhere else.
You have many more options than you might think. Why? Well, quite a few Hawaiian baby names were gender-neutral in the past, meaning that they worked for both boys as well as girls. It’s only in recent times that there’s been a shift towards girl- and boy-specific baby names. And who got to choose the name? That honor went to the elders, a close family member, or the parents themselves. Names could be picked via a vision, an ancestor, or even based on baby’s personality.
Get ready for some big-time fun as you take a virtual trip to the Big Island with these Hawaiian baby girl names.
Although all baby girl names can be beautiful, there’s something extra special about Hawaiian baby girl names. Maybe it’s the connection to such a rich culture, or the deep ties to the earth itself, and that’s why Hawaiian names should make it onto your baby-naming list.