You can read books, talk to parents you know, and ask a thousand questions at your next OB appointment, but nothing can ever truly prepare you for giving birth. That’s because it’s impossible to predict exactly how your delivery will go. But, if you want a glimpse into what it’s like, childbirth videos and vlogs offer a look into what labor was really like for other new parents. Whether you know exactly what your birth plan is already or you want to weigh all your options, screening a few different videos can also help you see how every delivery method works.
If you’re pregnant, you’re probably already aware just how many ways there are have a baby. You could choose to give birth in a hospital, birth center, or at home, with medications like an epidural, without one, or with some alternative pain management, like using a TENS machine. There are people who are induced, those who have cesareans (C-sections), and those who try VBACs. If you want, you can even add a bathtub to the mix and give birth in the water. And for all of these choices you could make, there’s also the possibility that, for the safety of you and your child, your carefully laid plan has to change at the last minute.
Watching childbirth videos can not only help you figure out what the ideal birth looks like to you, but give you a front-row seat into the moments where real parents had to talk themselves through the unexpected. (And spoiler: they all do it with incredible grace, just like you would.)
Content warning: These videos show real, live births and have not been blurred or edited. Some viewers may find them graphic.
Hopefully watching some childbirth videos helps you feel a little more in-the-know, even if you can’t predict exactly how things will go for your own delivery. And, if these vlogs made you realize you have some planning to do, there are free, printable birth plan templates online that can help.