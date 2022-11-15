Preparing for your baby girl to come into the world requires a lot. Including choosing her name, which is no small feat. While digging, you should look into baby girl names that start with “G.” With names like Gianna and Ginger, “G” names are full of beauty and fire.

Sometimes a name lands on your chest, and your heart opens up to it without reservation. Your whole being welcomes it, and you know you’ve found the moniker that belongs to your baby girl. Other times, it takes a bit of a search to find your gem among gems — even if you know you want a girl name that starts with “G” — so when you start your search, it helps to include a few things, like knowing what a name means and if your partner has anything particular they want the name to represent. You may want to include a grandparent’s name or stick to “G” for all of your children’s names.

Many “G” girl names stand out in their simplicity, like Gia. And having a unique name for your precious baby means a lot.

Once you have a general understanding of what you want in a name, you can feel free to go through these girl names that start with “G,” finding the one that will finally feel right.

1 Gina enigma_images/E+/Getty Images Gina is a sweet “G” girl name with royal roots. It means “queen,” so prepare for your little princess to steal the room.

2 Gabrielle French for “God is my strong man,” the beautiful name of Gabrielle is a top girl name that starts with “G.” I don’t know how, but Gabrielle is both energetic and elegant at the same time.

3 Grace Grace is one of the most precious girl names that starts with “G,” so there’s no surprise that it’s one of the most popular. If it warms your heart, this may be the name for your baby girl.

4 Glinda Glinda is a more mature name that gives off aunt vibes. But every Glinda was once a baby girl, and if you love the sound of it, you should consider it. It’s Welsh for “fair, good.”

5 Gaye Gaye is a “G” girl’s name that had more popularity in the ‘50s and ‘60s, but it still has its happy feel. It’s French for “joyful, glad.”

6 Gabby There’s something familiar and loving about the name Gabby. It’s often used to shorten Gabriella, but is super sweet by itself. The French name is also gender-neutral and means“God is my strength.”

7 Georgia Georgia is a sweet southern name that comes with one of the most memorable songs by Ray Charles — “Georgia On My Mind” — that you can put on repeat for your precious girl.

8 Gemma The Italian name Gemma sounds just as precious as its meaning, which is “precious stone.” It also pairs well with some common middle names like Anne, Marie, or Nicole.

9 Gerrica Gerrica is usually spelled with a “J,” but this version adds some spice. If you already feel like you're carrying a little boss baby, Gerrica should be on your list of considerations because it means “complete ruler.”

10 Giselle Giselle has a really elegant sound that makes it stand out amongst girl names that start with “G.” It’s hard to think of the German name, which means “pledge,” without picturing the gorgeous supermodel Giselle Bündchen.

11 Genevieve Calling this name sounds like you’re quoting a sonnet because Genevieve has a unique beauty to it. If your baby feels like your own personal poem you created, this one may feel perfect. The name comes from French roots and means “tribe woman.”

12 Gianna FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images If you like the name Giovanna, Gianna is a beautiful variation of it. The Italian name means “the Lord is gracious.”

13 Gia The “G” girl name Gia has consistently become popular since the early 2000s. It has a sweet vibe that would perfectly capture the essence of how you feel about your baby girl since it means “God’s precious gift.”

14 Gracelynn Gracelynn is a nice combination of two commonly used names making the perfect duo. While some people would just go with Grace and make Lynn the middle name, this is a more unique approach.

15 Gwyneth Gwyneth is Welsh for “blessed, happy,” making it a great moniker for your baby girl. Especially if you want to speak blessings over her life.

16 Geneva If the sweet fragrance of juniper is one of your favorites, you might like the “G” girl name Geneva. It’s French for “juniper tree.”

17 Ginger Your baby girl doesn’t have to be a redhead to take on the name Ginger. If she’s feisty and full of spunk, this “G” girl name will perfectly embody her personality.

18 Glory Glory is a girl name starting with “G” that gives you goosebumps because of how inspiring it is. No matter where she goes, your baby girl will stand out.

19 Gigi Gigi is a fun name and notable because of the model Gigi Hadid. It’s also used as a nickname used for grandmothers. But as a French girl name, it means “God is my strength.” If you’re a person of faith, giving your baby girl this name will be very meaningful.

20 Griselda Griselda has more of a grandmotherly sound, but having the nickname Zelda is actually pretty cool. The German name means “grey battle.”

21 Gracy One of the sweetest girl names that starts with “G” is the English name Gracy. If you like the name Grace, this version makes it extra radiant.

22 Gwenevere Gwenevere is a name popular from medieval times for Queen Guinevere. Despite the spelling difference, the name — Welsh for “white shadow, white wave” — is still regal.

23 Gaia StockPlanets/E+/Getty Images Gaia is Greek for “rejoicing,” and it carries such an adorable feeling. You can’t say this name without smiling, making it one you should definitely consider.

24 Giuliana If you like the name Juliana, Giuliana is a variation of it that has a unique twist, making it fun and inviting. It’s Italian for “youthful.”

25 Gwen Gwen is a well-known girl name that starts with “G,” but it’s been used more in older generations as a short version of Gwendolyn. It’s Welsh for “white circle.”

26 Grecia Grecia is a girl name that means “gracious, graceful.” It’s absolutely rare and unique, and if you are looking at “G” names for girls, this one stands out.

27 Galilea Galilea is Hebrew for “district of nations.” It stems from the northern region of Israel called Galilee, where Jesus walked on water. Attaching your baby girl to such a powerful moment is priceless.

28 Giavanna This charming name of Giavanna is a perfect match for your adorable daughter if you’re looking for one that pulls on your heartstrings. It’s Italian for “God is gracious.”

29 Georgina The “G” girl name Georgina is considered the female version of George and has a nice southern ring to it. If you like the name Georgia, this one may feel like a good fit. It’s English for “farmer, earthworker.”

30 Gael Since your little bundle is going to bring you so much joy, you should consider the name Gael. It’s English for “joyful” and has such an endearing sound.

31 Grey I can never get enough of gender-neutral names with an edge like Grey. It’s British for “gray-haired” and is definitely a stand-out in girl names that start with “G.”

32 Goldie The Yiddish name Goldie means “gold.” It’s a girl “G” name that you probably won’t hear outside of your own baby girl and the famous actor Goldie Hawn. But that makes it even more special.

33 Geena You would usually see this name spelled G-I-N-A, but this variation shakes things up a bit. It means “wellborn.”

34 Greer Greer is Scottish for “alert, watchful.” This gender-neutral name has its own interesting but friendly vibe — one that might be an ideal fit for your baby girl.

35 Gayel There’s a way to pass on meaning in a name from parent to child without making them a junior, and the name Gayel is a sweet example. The Hebrew name means “my father is joyful.”

36 Gala Having a name like Gala sets your baby girl up to have an excitement that is contagious. The Old French name means “rejoicing.”

37 Galaxy Having a love for astronomy means you’ll probably love the name Galaxy. It’s a rare and mysterious name, but also has a unique charm.

38 Gae thianchai sitthikongsak/Moment/Getty Images You want to give your baby girl a name that makes you smile. And if she exudes happiness and joy, Gae, an Old French name for “glad,” is perfect.

39 Gavina For families with Scottish roots, Gavina, which is Scottish for “white hawk,” is a cute girl name that starts with “G” you may love. And getting creative with her nickname like Gavi or Vina makes it even more fun.

40 Gracianna Gracianna, which means “favor, blessing,” has a sweet elegance that gives it so much appeal. And if you love the name Grace, this gives a unique spin on it.

These beautiful girl names that start with “G” give you plenty of options for your little one. Whether you want something classic and traditional or something more unique and modern, there’s a “G” name perfect for your daughter.