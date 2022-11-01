Picking a name can be tricky business, and add in a theme? You’ve got some baby name research to do, my friend. But if you’ve got your heart set on baby girl names that start with “H”, I’ve got you covered with this extensive list of 40 baby names.

While many of us millennials had tons of peers with girl names that started with “A” (myself included) and “J” for boys, these lovely “H” girl names simply weren’t super common. I remember that, in my kindergarten class, there were so many Ashleys in our class we had to have an Ashley star, Ashley heart, and Ashley circle, where each Ashley had to draw the symbol along with their name when they turned in their work. Did I mention they all had the same last name? What are the odds? The nice thing with many of the “H” girl names on this list is that they’re not wildly out of usage or old-fashioned, but they’re not the most popular baby names either.

If you name your daughter one of the baby girl names that start with “H” from this list, at least with many of them, they’ll certainly be unique, and won’t have to draw a symbol next to their name.

1 Harriet MoMo Productions/Stone/Getty Images Whether your favorite book as a kid was Harriet The Spy, or you’re just trying to go old school, this girl name that starts with “H” will definitely be a winner.

2 Honesty This girl name that starts with “H” could potentially be a self-fulfilling prophecy. And there’s nothing wrong with having a bit of honesty, wouldn’t you say?

3 Halo Whether it’s the name of your favorite video game back in high school and college or it’s your favorite Beyoncé song, I can guarantee there will be no other girls in your daughter’s class named Halo.

4 Heather Talk about a ‘90s throwback. This lovely, soft-sounding name is evocative of nature — or of a particular cult-classic movie. Either way, it’s a classic and it’s not overly popular these days.

5 Hensley Vera Livchak/Moment/Getty Images This girl name that starts with “H” can actually be gender-neutral, if that’s something that you’re looking for in a baby name. It means simply “woody clearing.” You can also spell it Hensleigh, if you’d like to make it really stand out.

6 Harlyn I adore this name because it sounds musical and hip. The definition of this girl name that starts with “H” is “grey land” or “army meadow.”

7 Havana Instead of going with Savannah, try Havana. If your family has a connection to Cuba, or Havana specifically, naming your baby Havana might be a nice way to honor that.

8 Harlie The definition of this girl name that starts with “H” is “hare meadow.” It can be spelled a number of cute ways — try Harleigh, Harley, Harli, or Harly.

9 Harper NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images Even though this girl name that starts with “H” is pretty popular nowadays, it’s for good reason. This name is super cute and is gender neutral. The definition is “someone who plays the harp.”

10 Heaven Having a baby can feel like heaven on earth sometimes — on the very good days, at least — so why not name your child after the best feelings that parenthood can stir up?

11 Helen Shutterstock Older and more traditional, old-fashioned baby names are coming back into the spotlight, and Helen is firmly in that category. This girl name that starts with “H” means “light” and your baby will definitely shine bright with this name.

12 Hayden Hayden is a gender neutral name, and it’s also just artsy, fun, and pretty unique.

13 Hannah Hannah is an oldie but a goodie. Also spelled “Hana” it means “favor” or “grace,” which is just as sweet sounding as the name itself.

14 Halsey Halsey means “hallowed island” and is also the name of an American singer and songwriter. There are only 706 people named Halsey in the United States, so your kid will definitely be unique.

15 Harmony Is your family full of musicians or music lovers? Perhaps Harmony is a girl name that starts with “H” that would be a good fit for you.

16 Harlow Whether you spell this girl name that starts with “H” Harlow, Harlo, or Harlowe, it’s definitely unique and will be perfect for your little unique girl.

17 Hazel Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images Hazel means “the Hazelnut tree” and has English origin. This name seems to be popularly paired with the middle name Grace I’ve noticed, and if this flows for you, go for it.

18 Hailey Hailey means “hay’s meadow” and is actually becoming a popular gender-neutral name. In Norse, it means “hero” and “wise one,” so hopefully if you name your child Hailey, they’ll be wise and heroic.

19 Holly The name Holly comes from the holly plant, and its definition is “resilience and eternal life.” It’s a lovely name for a winter baby.

20 Helena Helena also means “light” or “shining light” and it has Greek origins. If you wanted a three-syllable girl name that starts with H, Helena is a good pick.

21 Hollis Shutterstock Hollis means “dweller at holly trees” and is a gender neutral name if you’re a family who likes to be surprised when a baby is born and won’t know the sex. You’ve got your bases covered.

22 Hope The definition of Hope is “a positive expectation,” and naming a baby Hope for a girl name that starts with “H” is such a beautiful tribute to their life.

23 Honor The definition of Honor is “dignity and reputation,” and if you’re feeling lucky and honored to have a brand new bundle of joy, this name might be a perfect fit for your family.

24 Henley Henley means “high meadow,” so if you’re a fan of nature baby names, Henley would be a great pick.

25 Hermione If you’re a Harry Potter fan, Hermione would be a great tribute to the fandom, and your daughter will surely be brave, cunning, smart, and fierce — just like her namesake.

26 Hillary This classically preppy baby girl name that starts with “H” means “cheerful, merry, propitious, and gracious.” Such positive and happy adjectives to describe your baby girl.

27 Hylda stock_colors/E+/Getty Images Since this girl name that starts with “H” means “battle, glorious warfare,” I can only imagine that your daughter will be tough as nails and a fighter herself. If she’s a NICU baby, this may be the perfect name for her.

28 Harleen Harleen means “hare meadow.” I just can’t help picturing a beautiful meadow full of wildflowers and little white bunnies hopping about while a gorgeous smelling spring breeze wafts through the air.

29 Heidi Heidi means “noble” and is sweet, classic and simple. It’s familiar without being over-used, too.

30 Hannalee The name Hannalee means “favor, grace,” and is a really unique girl name that starts with “H”.

31 Hanita Shutterstock This gorgeous girl name that starts with H has an even more beautiful meaning. Hanita means, “divine grace,” or “grace of the gods.”

32 Hildi Want to ensure your girl is tough as nails? Name her Hildi, as it means “ready for battle.”

33 Hette Drazen_/E+/Getty Images This girl name that starts with “H” means “home leader” or “lord of the manor,” which is exactly what it feels like your baby is, from the day your child is born.

34 Hilly Hilly means “greatly praised; cheerful, happy,” and it really makes sense because the name Hilly just sounds playful and fun.

35 Hoda Hoda is an Arabic name that means “right, guidance,” and is also the name of the super fun TV personality and author Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

36 Hyacinth Hyacinth is Greek and means “the blue larkspur flower” or “the color purple.” It’s a truly unique name and is really fun to say.

37 Hecate Hecate is the name of the chief goddess who presides over magic and spells. She’s a powerful goddess who is always accompanied by her dogs, and if you name your daughter Hecate, she’ll for sure be a a force of nature.

38 Hiyam This Arabic girl name that starts with “H” means “love and passionate,” which would be a lovely name for a daughter.

39 Harlem Harlem is a neighborhood in Upper Manhattan, so if you have an affinity for the great city, live there, or want your daughter to have a name that reflects a place that’s meaningful to you, then this girl name that starts with “H” is for you.

40 Honey recep-bg/E+/Getty Images Naming your daughter Honey will ensure she is just as sweet as her namesake. I just know it.

You can’t go wrong with a girl name that starts with “H”, and one of these 40 names will go perfectly with your family’s theme or desire to be unique.