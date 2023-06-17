It’s official: Theodore is back. This classic boys name has been in the Social Security Administrations list of Top 10 baby names for two years running now and, and with good reason. Theodore is a great name. But maybe you like the name Theodore but... it just doesn’t feel quite right, or you want something that’s less popular because you don’t want your son to be one of five Teddys or Theos in his class. Never you fear: this list offers baby name options if you like Theodore but aren’t quite sold on the idea.

Theodore is of Greek origin and means “gift from God.” (What better way to let your little one know you’re thrilled to meet them than by letting them know what a gift they are?) While it existed in Ancient times, it’s become more popular since the advent of Christianity and has been given to a long line of luminary men, from Theodore Stratelates, the Byzantine warrior saint to Theodore Roosevelt. But what makes Theodore so great is that it somehow conveys both stately dignity and a whimsical, Romantic air. It’s a versatile baby name, but always classic.

This list offers thirty other names that have that same sense of gravitas and gracefulness and evoke a similar vibe (because baby names are all about vibes).

1 Thaddeus This Aramaic name means “heart” and is a great alternative if you like Theodore but want something more unique. It has a similar vibe and even has that “Th” sound at the beginning. Also, “Thad” is also a cute nickname.

2 Malcolm This Scottish name means “devotee of Saint Columba,” which might not mean a whole lot to you if you’re not up to date on your sixth century Gaelic saints. But he is a warrior saint who brought Christianity to Scotland and parts of Ireland, which may be why this name was given to multiple Scottish kings. Like Theodore, it has a classic ring to it but isn’t nearly as popular.

3 Nathaniel Nathaniel and Theodore have a sweet and meaningful connection: both names mean “gift from God.” Nathaniel comes from Hebrew and the biblical Nathanael is an early follower of Jesus.

4 George This sturdy, stately name that has graced many a British king (usually, but not exclusively, Hanoverian kings), but it has a more down-to-earth meaning... literally. George means “earth-worker” or “farmer” in Greek. So when King George III was nicknamed “Farmer George” he was... Farmer Farmer.

5 Alfie You could go with Albert, Alfred, Alvin (feel free to make Alfie Alvie) or just Alfie by itself with this name. Like Theodore, it’s a classic, and we love the impish, playful air it could bring to your little one.

6 Matthew Huge throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early-‘00s (be honest: how many Matts were in your class?), this name has fallen out of favor in recent years without dropping off the face of the Earth and, honestly, that’s probably great for when you want a classic name that isn’t too popular. And, like Theodore, Matthew means “gift from God.”

7 Marcus This name comes from Roman times. Shutterstock This name has been popular (but not too) popular since Roman times. Marcus means “devoted to Mars,” the god of war, so it’s ideal for your little fighter.

8 Thomas Are you looking for names like Theodore because you’re having two babies and want another name that goes with Theodore? Well, Thomas means “twin,” so this classic Aramaic name might be just what you were looking for.

9 Edward Dignified and timeless, Edward means “wealthy guard.” It is a lot like Theodore in that it was and is common among British elites and also both can use the nickname “Teddy.”

10 William An English name with origins in Germany, William means “strong protector.” If you want to stay away from popular names, however, this may not be for you as William currently ranks above Theodore on the Social Security Administration baby name chart. Still, it’s a classic for a reason.

11 Théoden This invented name from J.R.R. Tolkien means “king.” (You may ask how an invented name can have a meaning: that’s because Tolkien was a linguist. Théoden comes from the Old English word þeoden which means “king.” Tolkien did not play with etymology, people.) The character Théoden ruled the people of Rohan in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. And, obviously, it sounds kind of like Theodore without being Theodore.

12 Jonathan Classic? Check. Prominent “th” sound present? Check. Means “gift from God?” Check. Yes, Jonathan is an excellent classic name if you like Theodore but want something less popular.

13 Charles This English name comes from German and means “free man,” which makes it simultaneously distinguished and badass. (And who doesn’t love a Charlie?)

14 Stephen Stephen is a name perfect for saints and/or horror writers. (Like Theodore, it’s versatile.) Shutterstock Meaning “crown” or “garland” in Greek, Stephen was relatively popular in the ’60s through the ’90s but has fallen into... not obscurity but definitely into “less popular” territory, so the chances of there being another Stephen in your child’s class are slim.

15 Gregory Meaning “watchful” or “vigilant” in Greek, Gregory is one of those names that kind of sounds good in any language, and it’s found in a whole lot of languages, including Russian (Grigori), German and Icelandic (Gregor), Italian (Gregorio), Finnish (Reko), and Belarussian (Ryhor) to name just a few.

16 Simon This charming name means “listening” or “hearing.” If you automatically feel like this name “goes with” Theodore, there’s a reason: Simon and Theodore were two of the three Chipmunks (Alvin was the third).

17 Felix Coming from the Latin word for “lucky,” this name has become more popular over the years but hasn’t crossed the threshold into trendy just yet. It’s an underused classic for sure while still being a unique boys name.

18 Sebastian This classic boy’s name means “venerable” or “revered” and comes from Greek. While it’s become increasingly popular over the past 20 years (Did Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid inspire people or was Sebastian the Crab riding the wave himself?) there’s a good reason for that: it’s a fantastic name.

19 Archie Traditionally short for Archibald, Archie comes from a combination of Germanic and Old English and means “truly bold.”

20 Gabriel One of the archangels in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, Gabriel means “God is my strength” in Hebrew. Like Theodore, it has a stately but somewhat romantic air to it, and the nickname “Gabe” is pretty cool, too.

21 Alexander All hail Alexander the Great. Shutterstock This name means “defender of mankind” in Greek and comes with a whole bunch of cool nicknames as well — Al, Alex, Lex, Xander... you could do Der but why would you? If you’re concerned about the popularity of this name (did all the Hamilton fans glom onto it?) fear not: Alexander appears to have reached the xenith of its popularity, at least for a while, in the early ’00s and has been declining steadily since 2009.

22 Theon This name popped up in two different languages way back when: in Greek, it means “godly” and in Old French it means “untamed” or possibly “hunter.” It may also be familiar from Game of Thrones in the character of Theon Greyjoy who... not the most savory character, but he had a great name. Plus this is a unique alternative to Theodore that has a similar sound/vibe.

23 Harry While typically a nickname for Harold or Henry, Harry is also a great standalone name if you like Theodore. It means “home ruler.”

24 Arthur Most scholars think it comes from Old Irish and means “bear” or “bear king.” It is the name of the legendary King of the Britons and, like Theodore, it’s strong and classic.

25 Isadore People are probably more familiar with the female version of this name (Isadora), but Isadore, which means “gift of Isis” in Greek, is a good old-fashioned name that, while somewhat more popular at the beginning of the 20th century has faded into obscurity these days. Can you say “comeback”?

26 Frederick Don’t you just picture a regal German prince when you hear this name? Or perhaps the equally majestic Frederick Douglass? This name does in fact have royal origins and means “peaceful ruler” in German. It’s a great alternative, or complement, to Theodore.

27 Louis Pronounced with the “s” or without (either is acceptable), Louis is a French name that means “famous warrior,” which is perhaps why it was adopted by so many French kings — they didn’t have a collectively happy ending, but it was great while it lasted.

28 Harrison Classic but not popular. Shutterstock Though the name has been popular than it’s ever been in the past few years, it’s still not too popular (only in the Top 100), and looks like it may have reached the pinnacle of its popularity (for now) a couple years ago. Harrison means, perhaps not surprisingly, “son of Harry.”

29 Richard This Germanic name means “powerful and hardy” and, honestly, it sounds powerful and hardy. Like Theodore, it’s an old-fashioned boys name that is both sturdy and smart.

30 Theo Because if you like “Theodore” because you wanted to call him “Theo,” but are now deterred because of the popularity of Theodore, just go with Theo on its own. There’s no rule that says you can’t. (Ditto “Teddy” for that matter.)

As you can see, Theodore is a great jumping off point for a ton of truly excellent, unique boys names to consider for your little one. It’s not surprising it’s one of the most common names of babies born in 2022, but if you prefer something a little less popular or trendy, this list of baby names if you like Theodore, at the very, least has something you can work with.