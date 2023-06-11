Are you team Marvel or DC? DC Comics has produced some of the most iconic superheroes of all time — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman to name just a few, and to say nothing of the incredible villains they’ve created over the years. Sometimes schlocky good fun, other times gritty and dark, these stories have inspired generations of fans. So why not use a baby name inspired by DC characters? OK, maybe no one is about to name their kids Joker and Arm-Fall-Off Boy (a real DC character... for some reason) but there are plenty of DC character baby names for you to consider...

Boy names inspired by DC characters

Names in this category run from “classic names that were most popular in the 1930s and ’40s” to far more edgy and modern names that would fit in with any 21st century kindergarten class. That is to say there’s something for everyone. Mostly, these are the real names/secret identities of superheroes (and villains), but every now and then a character gets it right with their alias.

Adam : aka Black Adam, a powerful magician officially called Teth-Adam who toggles between using his power to help humanity and harm it.

Arthur rules the ocean and, it would seem, the concept of abs. YouTube

Arthur : Arthur Curry is better known as Aquaman, the bridge between the human world and his undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

“Superman” is not a good baby name, but people are sleeping on Clark. Warner Brothers Entertainment

Clark: The man himself. The Super Man, if you will. Clark Kent was born on an alien planet and raised in Smallville. When he’s not saving the world, he’s a reporter for The Daily Planet.

Honestly, you could go with Lucius or Fox. YouTube

Lucius : There is no Batman without Lucius Fox, the CEO of Wayne Enterprises and genius inventor of many of Batman’s favorite accessories.

Girl names inspired by DC characters

Because most (though not all) of the characters on this list are much newer than many of the characters on the list of boy names inspired by DC characters, you’ll find they tend to be a bit more modern and unique. But don’t worry: there’s still plenty of classic girl names on the list for your traditionalists out there. From kicka** heroines to deliciously wicked (and psychologically complex) villains an anti-heroines, DC is chock-full-o-very cool female characters with equally cool names.

Amaya: The true (royal) name of Amy Winston aka Amethyst, who defends Earth and her home planet of Gemworld.

Kindly soft Etta is a perfect foil for Diana aka Wonder Woman. Warner Bros Entertainment

Donna: Though she’s used many names, Donna Troy is perhaps best known as the first Wonder Girl.

Fun Fact: Harley Quinn’s real name is Harleen Quinzel... Harley Quinn is definitely an upgrade. Warner Bros Entertainment

Jade: the alias of Jennifer-Lynn Hayden, the daughter of the original Green Lantern.

Selina Kyle is one of the fiercest femme fatales to come out of comics. YouTube

Mera: Mera is a Y'Mera Xebella Challa, the queen of Atlantis and Aquaman’s soul mate.

Whatever your choice, it’s safe to say that going with one of these comic-inspired names will be... super.