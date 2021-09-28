Some people have their baby names picked out as soon as they see a positive pregnancy test. Other mommas-to-be just wing it in the delivery once they’ve given birth to their babies. And then, there’s the rest of us, who struggle to think of a name (any name) that your child will carry with them for the rest of their lives. So if you’re counting down the weeks (or, ack, the days) until you deliver during the winter, these 17 Sagittarius boy names can work for your fire sign baby.

Don’t let anyone tell you differently: baby-naming is hard work. But if you’re into astrology and believe that the signs are indeed representative of our personalities, then it’s not a bad idea to cast a skyward glance and see what the stars inspire you to call your baby. And Sagittarius, which runs from November 22-December 21, is a stellar sign if ever there were one. It’s surprisingly, a fire sign, along with Leo and Aries, but ironically enough, it’s also a stable sign as well. The bountiful and benevolent Jupiter is the ruling planet for Sagittarius, making it a loving, happy, go-lucky sign. Adventurous and good-hearted, Sag is a glass half-full kind of people. They’re also very independent, so expect to hear a lot of “I do it!” in the future, too. It’s symbol: the archer, a centaur that is half-human, half horse.

So take aim at these Sagittarius boy names for your fun-lovin’ fella.

Apollo Jasonfang/E+/Getty Images As far as Olympic gods go, Apollo accomplished quite a lot. The son of Zeus and Leto, Apollo has been associated with being the god of music and dance, healing and diseases, speed, truth, prophetic powers, and poetry. But he’s also known for something else -- being the Greek god of archery. So if you’re looking for a Sagittarius boy name with god-like gifts, Apollo is it.

Archer Another archery-oriented name, Archer is a boy’s name of English origin. It means “bowman” or “one who excels at archery.” Considering how archery is supposedly in a Sag’s blood, it might inspire your little one to become a bowman himself. A competitive sport, archery is pretty popular, and is prominent in the Olympic Summer Games. To date, the U.S. has won 15 gold medals in archery, according to Olympics.com.

Chiron Pronounced “kai -ruhn,” Chiron is a fitting name for a Sagittarius-born baby if ever there were one. Chiron is of Greek origin and means “hand.” But in Greek mythology, Chiron was a centaur... but not just any half-human, half horse being. Nope, Chiron was the ish among centaurs; in fact, he was known to be the most wise and just. Just like your little guy.

Doran It’s almost impossible to stop your little Sag from wandering off. Well, that makes sense, since Sagittarius is known for their innate desire to explore. And Doran, an Irish/Gaelic name, means just that: “wanderer” or even “stranger.” But that just means that your child just might visit many lands that will welcome him and no longer call him a stranger.

Jupiter Warchi/E+/Getty Images Being named after a planet is pretty cool, and particularly so when it comes to Jupiter. Sagittarius’ ruling planet, Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, so there’s that. Plus, it’s also the third brightest planet, after the moon and Venus. Jupiter is known to be fair and fiery sometimes, but just and benevolent, like your baby.

Yves Sure, St. Laurent might pop automatically into your mind when you hear the first name Yves, but it can be a great Sagittarius boy name. Why? Well, Yves (pronounced “Eve”), is a French name meaning “yew wood.” Well, oftentimes the bows used in archery are made from (you guessed it) yew trees. Hey, it’s chic, it’s Sag, and it’s fab.

Blue Looking for a slightly gender-neutral name for your Sagittarius baby? Consider Blue. It represents the color turquoise, which just happens to be Sag’s birthstone. But the name Turquoise (although pretty) might be a mouthful when your kiddo starts school. Blue (with or without the E) captures the color associated with this astrological sign without being too tricky to spell.

Evander He might not even be here yet, but you know that you want your baby to grow up to be a good person in the future. That’s why Evander encapsulates all of those positive feelings. It means “strong man,” but it also means “bow warrior,” too. And your child can have fun nicknames like Van, Evan, or Ean, too.

Keegan If you want an Irish baby name for your spirited Sag, look to Keegan. It means “son of Egan,” which doesn’t say much about its Sagittarius affiliation. Thing is, Keegan is also known as “the fiery one,” which makes sense since Sagittarius is a fire sign. But with the cuteness of Keegan, it’ll help mellow out your little firecracker.

Kurt MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images Although Sagittarius is a fire sign, they’re not all fire and brimstone. In fact, Sag is truly a sweet sign, well-mannered and friendly. That’s why you might want to consider Kurt. While it might sound, um, curt, Kurt is actually short for “courteous” and “polite.”

Saadiq If Sagittarius is anything, it’s a social sign. Beyond that, though, Sag is also known for their loyalty and steadfastness, two very admirable traits. And Saadiq (pronounced “suh-deek”), means “honest” and “trustworthy.”

Ryder And if Baby already has an older sibling, you’ve surely come across the name Ryder as your child watches PAW Patrol for the billionth time. So be sure to add Ryder to your list of potential baby names. It’s of English origin and means “knight” or “mounted warrior.” Or it could just be exactly what it looks like: a cool spelling of the word “rider,” like when your child rides horses.

Colt Seeing as how the centaur plays such an important role in the Sagittarius sign, it might not come as a surprise to you in the future if your baby becomes an eager equestrian. Consider Colt as a baby boy’s name, then. It means “young horse,” which is what your little guy is, according to his birth sign.

Phillip If you already have a Phillip in the fam, they’re going to love the fact that Baby is being named after them. Thing is, the name Phillip, which is of Greek origin, means “lover of horses.” Need we say more?

Roan Your baby might only be minutes old, but you can spot that red hair anywhere. If Baby is a ginger, Roan is definitely the right name. It means “little redhead” and while it can be a representation of your baby’s hair color, it can also be an ode to their fire sign... and fiery personality.

Blaze Sure, your lady parts might be on fire during Baby’s birth, but that might just be because you’re welcoming a little Sagittarius into the world. If your baby was born lightning fast, then how about Blaze? It means fire, which obvs relates to Sagittarius being a fire sign. But hey, they don’t call it “the ring of fire” for nothing.

Winter Sometimes a Sagittarius boy’s name doesn’t have to be associated with archery and arrows, stones, or even strength. It might be enough to take some inspiration from the season during which your baby is born, which in this case is winter, and name your baby just that: Winter. The beautiful thing about Winter is that it means exactly what it is: a special time of year, made even sweeter because it’s when your baby will be born.

There are so many things to inspire you when coming up with names for your Sagittarius baby. From their love of life, to their honest nature, to their affinity for all things equestrian, the options are endless.