There is just something about a wild little boy. A little boy who loves to wander, to explore, to persevere. A little boy who is courageous and kind and steady. A little boy who just has that wild energy that connects him to nature and beyond. If you’re pregnant and expecting your own little wild one soon, these darling wild boy names are perfect for you to consider.
The term “wild” gets a bit of a bad rap sometimes, but if you think of “wild” as a term that relates to nature and roots and strength, these are the wild boy names for you. There’s a mixture here of names that are inspired by the big, wild world, and names that mean things like “wolf” and “bog” to depict all of that lovely wildness. Nature boy names are one thing, but these names have a sense of wonder to them. They are a bit darling, but also daring, and these are the names you want if you have visions of your little guy hiking alongside you, stopping to admire every random weed that’s grown between two rocks wedged together. A wild boy name doesn’t have to mean your little one isn’t going to listen and is just going to be a blur of clothing as he wreaks havoc across your house — “wild” can also mean fierce, ferocious, and organic. And these wild boy names are just that.
All of these wild boy names are great suggestions if you want a lovely name that has a connection to strength, nature, and bravery.