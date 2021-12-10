These Winter Baby Shower Dresses & Outfits Are Sure To Dazzle

Being pregnant in the winter has its perks: you don’t have to worry about the sweltering heat outside and deciding to stay-in with your feet up is a no brainer when it gets dark at 5 p.m. One of the harder things about winter pregnancies? Deciding what to wear, especially to special occasion events. Here, we’ve rounded up winter baby shower dresses and outfits, because unlike summer parties, you can’t just pull on a sundress and sandals and call it a day.

Whether you want to wear a fancy dress (that doubles as a maternity wedding guest dress) or a shirt you can pair with leggings or those surprisingly comfy maternity jeans is more your speed, you’ll find something here that you’ll like. And if you like to feel dressy, but want the ease of pants, then the two dreamy jumpsuits on this list (one velvet, one silver) will be your go-to.

These maternity dresses and outfits are perfect for your baby shower, but they’ll also help you shine at holiday parties, New Years Eve, Valentine’s Day and any other winter event that has you tearing your closet apart. From ASOS to Hatch to Target, read on for 10 comfy and cute winter baby shower outfit ideas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Flared Long-Sleeve Maternity Shirt LaDiwithaBaBy Flare Sleeve Top Etsy Available In Sizes S-XL $105 see on etsy If you have a go-to pair of maternity jeans or comfy leggings that you want to dress up, this ruffley shirt will be just the thing you need to elevate your outfit into something party-worth. It’s made of a high-quality (and warm) ponte knit with a silhouette that skims your bump without being tight. The flare sleeves take this from a plain long-sleeved tee to something more festive and fun. Note that the image looks like this shirt is black, but it’s actually a gorgeous deep eggplant color. You’ll wear this again and again (even when you’re not pregnant anymore).

Red Long-Sleeved Maternity Dress Lyn Dress The Baby Bump Boutique Available In Sizes S-XL $20 $34 see on the baby bump boutique Whether your baby shower falls around the holidays or later on in winter, the color red is always a good idea. You’ll turn heads in this crimson long-sleeved maternity dress with a snap-up slit (though the slit is really intended to be worn open). If you’re not a red person, this style also comes in a lime green, and both of the colors are so vibrant you won’t even need to accessorize if you don’t feel like it. You may not have an occasion to re-wear your baby shower dress, even if you love it, which makes this a steal of a deal that you don’t have to feel guilty about only wearing once.

A Silk Maternity Dress The Charlotte Dress Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $348 see on hatch If your baby shower is a more formal affair, this beautiful one shoulder dress is simply stunning (and it also works well for holiday parties or winter weddings). The one shoulder ruffle detail is pleated with a lettuce hem to give the dress interest and flair, and it has built-in silicone tape along the edges to keep anything from slipping out. This is made of polyester so it shouldn’t wrinkle easily, and the blue gray color is so rich and pretty you’ll be looking for excuses to wear this again and again (and no one has to know if you sport this one at home alone).

A Velvet Maternity Jumpsuit Velvet Adjustable Waist Jumpsuit Ingrid & Isabel Available In Sizes XS-M $69.99 $128 It’s hard to resist a velvet jumpsuit for any occasion including your baby shower, especially this chic (and very on sale) look with wide legs and an adjustable waist. The deep V-neck will help transition this piece from pregnancy to nursing, and it doesn’t get much cozier than a soft, stretch velvet. You could throw a jacket over this or layer a shirt under it, or just wear it as is and let the compliments roll in. One reviewer said, “I didn’t expect to love it so much but it exceeded my expectations! It is super elegant and comfortable. You can definitely dress up or down and I think it will be awesome after pregnancy too.”

A Printed Wrap Dress Rehema African Print Maxi Dress D'Iyanu Available In Sizes XS-3X $109.99 see on d'iyanu Color and pattern lovers: this dress is for you. While it’s not technically a maternity dress, this style always fits well over a bump, and you can size up as needed. The dress is actually a faux wrap, but the elastic waist is bump-friendly (and it also works well for breastfeeding thanks to the snap closure at the bust). A zipper up the back gets you in and out of this one; plus the fun print will make you the star of the show. And did I mention this dress has pockets and is made in the USA?

A Corduroy Maternity Overall Dress MAMA Overall Dress H&M Available In Sizes XS-XXL $39.99 see on h&m Maybe you’re looking for a more lowkey baby shower look that’s still, technically speaking, a dress. Enter this comfy overall dress that can be thrown on over leggings and your favorite shirt. Made of a stretch cotton corduroy, this look is totally comfy but still looks thoughtful and pulled together. It comes in a brown too if that’s more the vibe. Oh and if you’re worried about pulling this over an expanding bump, don’t fret: there’s a zipper up the side.

A Maternity Sweater Dress Mauve Side Slit Maternity Maxi Sweater Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available In Sizes S-L $78 see on pink blush maternity Yep, it’s a big, chic sweater of a dress you’ll actually be excited to wear all day. Made of acrylic and polyamide, this is soft but keeps it shape without wrinkling. The bell sleeves and the slit make this seem special enough for your baby shower, but it’s oh so comfy at the same time. The maternity dress is available in the pretty mauve color shown or a lighter oatmeal color. One reviewer said, “Soft, flattering, comfy and so cute! This dress was a pleasant surprise! also think it may be nursing friendly because of the material!”

A Silver Maternity Jumpsuit Missguided Maternity Satin Wrap Ruched Jumpsuit ASOS Available In Sizes 4-14 $51 see on asos You’ll look like a chic snowflake or winter queen in this silver maternity ruched jumpsuit. It’s made of polyester with a slight bit of stretch to help this fit comfortably and seamlessly but it looks like a glossy, elevated satin (plus it’s machine-washable). It has a V-neck with a wrapped bodice and a zip up the back, but what really takes this to the next level is the dramatic ruched sleeves. This look is perfect for a snowy winter baby shower, plus the color will photograph well and let the bump shine.

A Leopard Maternity Pencil Skirt Classic Pencil Skirt Storq Available In Sizes P-3X $68 see on storq Let your wild side show with this maternity skirt in a fun leopard print. Made of a silky and luxe mid-weight modal spandex jersey, this skirt is elevated but still manages to be comfy and supportive. Pair it with a black or white top and dress it up or down depending on the shoes. One reviewer said, “This skirt is amazing. I'm second trimester/21 weeks and, and it has grown with me. The fabric is incredibly comfortable. Looks and feels great for work or relaxing. As a strange bonus, it doesn't attract as much dog hair as I thought it would. Very glad I purchased this, as I'm sure it'll continue to be a go-to piece in my third + fourth trimesters.”