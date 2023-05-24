Socks, ties, slippers — womp, womp, womp. Some guys can be hard to shop for, which means you might find yourself falling back on the same old same old when it comes to Father’s Day presents. If you need some help finding cool gifts for Dad this Father’s Day, say no more. While there are many kinds of fellas in the world, there are just as many seriously awesome, stylish, functional gifts he’ll be delighted to receive.

If you’re totally stumped about what to get the dads you love for Father’s Day, just think about where he’s at in his fatherhood journey. If he’s a new dad (or a veteran parent who has a new baby and older kids at home), he could probably use any caffeine-related gifts you can think of, and would appreciate keepsake photos of his little ones. If you’re buying a Father’s Day gift for your son, dive deep into his interests — replace his old faithful camping hammock or matching swimsuits for him and your grandson.

If none of that sounds quite right, it’s time to bring out the heavy hitters: the outdoor pizza ovens, the cocktail smoker with a handheld blow torch, and yes, the throwing axe of his dreams. There are some sentimental presents here too, but all of these gifts have one thing in common: They’re just plain cool.

1 A portable pizza oven with all the bells & whistles Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni $299 see on amazon Who doesn’t want delicious pizza on demand? Dad will love whipping up custom pies in his Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven. It heats using wood chips, charcoal, or gas to bake the perfect pizza in just 60 seconds. It weighs about 26 pounds, so it’s easier to move around and store after use than many other models.

2 His new favorite sneakers (yours too) Nike Court Legacy Men's Shoes Nike $70 see on nike If your kids’ dad likes to dress like a Zaddy on date nights out with you, get him the Nike Court Legacy sneakers. They’re seriously comfortable, and they look fresh with any outfit, from joggers and a hoodie to trousers and a button-down.

3 The coolest Bluetooth speaker on the market Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $299.99 see on amazon There are countless Bluetooth speakers on the market, and then there’s the Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Its design mimics a guitar amp so it somehow oozes cool. It’s dust- and water-resistant, boasts 20 hours of playtime between charges. Music buffs will appreciate that it has customizable bass and treble settings, unlike other portable speakers out there.

4 An action figure that looks just like him Selfie Series Action Figure Hasbro X FormLabs $79.99 see on hasbro pulse If the dad in question is a major Spider-Man fan, or your kids love watching Power Rangers with him on the weekends, he needs a Selfie Series action figure from Hasbro and the 3D printing company Formlabs. Using the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, you’ll upload a few photos of Dad from different angles, choose some personalizations, and select which action figure you want their face placed on (Star Wars Rebel Alliance X-wing pilot, a Power Ranger, Spider-Man, and more).

5 Hot honey in every form Hot Box Gift Set Savannah Bee Company $50 see on savannah bee company The Hot Box Gift Set has a hilarious name, but this is about honey, you rascal. Savannah Bee Company sources honey from small beekeepers around the world, and provides grants to schools to teach beekeeping to students in hopes of supporting the environment (in short, your money is going somewhere great). The gift set includes a 12-ounce squeeze bottle of hot honey, a 5-ounce bottle of honey hot sauce, and a 12-pack of hot honey fire sticks.

6 For the traveling dad who hates using the AirBNB Keurig AeroPress Coffee Maker - Original AeroPress $31.95 $39.95 see on aeropress If your partner, dad, or grandpa is very particular about their morning cup of coffee, chances are they have a whole brewing setup at home. Gift them the AeroPress Coffee Maker for when they travel. The design combines the best of several brewing methods into one gadget for smooth, rich coffee anywhere he goes.

7 A versatile shacket he can wear with anything A.P.C. Work Jacket Nordstrom Available in sizes S through XXL $400 see on nordstrom Fashion-forward dads will recognize A.P.C., a French brand known for minimalist designs. Dads who don’t give a hoot about how they dress will appreciate the Work Jacket’s simple, clean look and high-quality construction using easy-care cotton.

8 A sweet gift for his office Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar Artifact Uprising $35 see on artifact uprising Artifact Uprising’s Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar is printed on high-quality paper using your family’s photos and your choice of fonts. It arrives ready to use on a real reclaimed walnut wood stand with brass-coated clip.

9 An axe for work & play S7 Throwing Tomahawk Mountain Man Toy Shop $179 see on mountain man toy shop The store is called Mountain Man Toy Shop; he’s going to love anything you get him from there. The S7 Throwing Tomahawk puts the fun in function though — it’s designed to hold up as a working hatchet for camping and hunting, and is perfectly balanced to throw at targets in the backyard. The steel head is made from the same metal used for jackhammers, so it should survive... whatever dad is up to.

10 A portable grill for camping or tailgating Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon $149 $199 see on amazon Does the dad you’re buying for love to grill on the weekends? The Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill is perfect for small apartment balconies and travel thanks to its compact size, lightweight construction, integrated storage compartment for food or grilling tools, and bamboo cutting board lid. For an idea of its size, it can grill six small burgers or three medium steaks at once on the cook surface.

11 *The* LEGO set for nostalgic dads PAC-MAN Arcade LEGO $269.99 see on lego If the dad in question loves LEGOs, he’s probably already excited about the PAC-MAN Arcade being released on June 4. This (nonfunctional) arcade game includes so many details from the 1980s classic, he’ll walk down memory lane every time he works on putting it together.

12 Comfy-but-cool joggers Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant Cozy Earth $90.75 $165 see on cozy earth The Men's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant from Cozy Earth has it all — sizing from small to 3X in standard and tall, pajama softness in a stylish silhouette, and a zippered back pocket for zero wallet escapes.

13 A cocktail smoker for at-home mixology Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker Uncommon Goods $65 see on uncommon goods If he likes bourbon but already owns plenty — and has all the rocks glasses, reusable ice blocks, and accessories ad nauseam — maybe the thing he needs to complete his collection is a Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker. The kit includes everything he needs to create smoky craft cocktails at home. If nothing else, he’ll probably like the blow torch.

14 A custom vinyl mix of his favorite songs 12" Vinyl Freestyle Vinyl $89.99 see on freestyle vinyl Or the songs you listened to on that summer roadtrip you took together when you were a kid. Or the song you danced to at your wedding. You get it. Upload any songs you love to Freestyle Vinyl and they’ll press them into your very own record. You can even customize the design of the sleeve.

15 One year of all the sports he can handle ESPN+ 1-Year Subscription Gift Card ESPN+ $99 see on espn+ Whether you’re buying for your partner, your dad, grandpa, brother, or uncle, any sports fan will appreciate a year’s subscription to ESPN+. He’ll have access to watch any sport, any time, without having to go to the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings just to catch the game.

16 A cologne subscription to find his signature scent 12-Month Gift Subscription Scentbird $153 see on scentbird Scentbird is a monthly fragrance subscription service that sends trial-size perfumes and colognes straight to your door. The 12-month subscription plan includes two colognes per month, a case for the bottles, and free shipping.

17 A curated skincare set for men of color Ceylon Skincare Set Ceylon $80 see on ceylon The Ceylon Skincare Set is formulated specifically to address common skin concerns for people of color. The set includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer, with natural ingredients that target blemishes and draw moisture into the skin.

18 A smart thermometer for perfect meat, every time The Original MEATER Meater $69.95 see on meater The Original MEATER is a completely wireless smart meat thermometer. Paired with the MEATER app, it can guide you through the cooking process to get you the perfect end result, help you estimate how long you’ll need to cook the meat and when to prep other parts of the meal, and so much more.

19 Aviators, but make them modern Jack Sunglasses Ray Ban $213 see on ray ban If Maverick from Top Gun got a bougie stylist, they’d put him in the Jack sunnies from Ray Ban. This style is available in 10 colors, including the ultra cool all-black colorway, and ships with a case and cleaning cloth included.

20 The one true sandal Birkenstock Men's Arizona Vegan Footbed Sandal Famous Footwear $109.99 see on famous footwear Either he knows them, loves them, and could use a replacement pair for his old ones, or it’s time you introduce him to the Birkenstock Men's Arizona Vegan Footbed Sandal. These classic Birks are manufactured using sustainably sourced materials, have pronounced arch support, and a cushioned, flexible outsole.

Whatever you choose for the dad you love, he’s sure to appreciate it. But if you choose a particularly unique gift for a cool dad, you’ll actually see him using it all year ‘round.