When your kid is weighing all their Halloween costume options, they’re focusing on what they love and what they (and maybe their friends) think is cool. The last thing they’re thinking about is the weather. But sometimes, an unexpected heat wave or cold front can really make trick-or-treating and uncomfortable. Nobody wants to be running house to house dripping with sweat, nor do you want to have to wear a jacket that covers up your entire look and doesn’t go with the theme of your Halloween costume. For those who are expecting Halloween to be chilly, these warm, cozy Halloween costumes for cold temperatures will keep your baby or kid nice and toasty.
What makes these Halloween costumes even better is that not only will they keep your child appropriately dressed if it’s chilly out, but your kid’s going to get a lot of mileage out of them for months. We all know that kids love to play dress up, and if you can find a cozy costume (especially one of their favorite characters), you might find that your kid is rocking their Halloween look for family movie nights, weekend breakfasts, basically anytime they feel like putting on something warm and cozy.
These are definitely not the costumes you want your kid to be wearing if it looks like it’s going to be 80 degrees or hotter on Halloween. But even if your kid doesn’t end up wearing them on Hallows’ Eve, it won’t be a total waste — they’ll definitely find another occasion to wear them in the coming months.