‘Tis the season for all things Halloween, and honestly, you can’t have the holiday without Disney. Some of the most iconic Halloween characters and movies are from the brand, and that means the Disney Store has plenty of Halloween decorations, costumes, and even cozy sleepwear to represent your faves. If you’re looking to hunker down in your favorite spooky gear, then you’re going to be the first one to shout, “THIS IS HALLOWEEN!” when you see the new The Nightmare Before Christmas slippers — and Romper has your first look.

Joining tons of other merch featuring Jack, Sally, and the rest of the Halloween Town gang, starting Sept. 30, you can grab the perfect black-and-white stripped slippers featuring the one and only Pumpkin King right on top. But Disney Store has also brought out more slippers for the season, including a perfect villainous pair inspired by Maleficent, the Mistress of All Evil from Sleeping Beauty, and even a Pizza Planet-themed pair of slippers from Toy Story.

If you’re hoping for a full sleep look, there are also some jammies inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and an ultra-cozy Maleficent-themed nightshirt.

Both the Maleficent slippers and the Pizza Planet slippers are $34.99, while the Nightmare Before Christmas slippers are $24.99. All three of them are super plush and cozy, and I’m honestly obsessed with the retro vibe of the Pizza Planet ones. Doesn’t that ankle cuff remind you of the slippers you had as a little kid in the ‘90s?

Even if you aren’t a big fan of slippers around the house, these are great options for easy Halloween costumes, a pajama day at school, or if you’re wanting to just be on theme as you hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. I’m especially a fan of anyone preparing to give birth near Halloween taking a pair of these in their hospital bag so they can be cozy and festive.

You can purchase these slippers starting Sept. 30 online at DisneyStore.com. You can find all kinds of other cozy sleepwear pieces, too, including festive Mickey Mouse jammies and Nightmare Before Christmas looks for the whole family.