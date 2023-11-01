Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a busy Halloween this year. The couple were seen taking their 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet out to do some trick-or-treating near their home in southern California. And as everyone who has ever gone trick-or-treating with toddlers knows all too well, it takes some work. Especially when one of those toddlers gets tired of walking and needs to be carried in their huge Halloween costume.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went out with their two little ones on Tuesday for an evening of trick-or-treating close to their home in Montecito, California. In a photo of the family shared on X, formerly Twitter, Prince Harry can be seen holding little Archie’s hand and an extra plastic pumpkin for carting around candy, while Meghan Markle carried daughter Lilibet in her enormous-looking pink costume. Neither Meghan nor Harry wore costumes themselves, they just went for a casual look of jeans and t-shirts. Because the photo was taken from behind, it’s difficult to tell what Archie’s costume might be. He is dressed all in black, so perhaps he’s wearing a skeleton costume. But it’s really tough to tell what Lilibet’s costume could be other than pink and billowy.

Back in 2021, Meghan opened up about trying to take her little ones trick-or-treating in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. At the time, Archie was just 2 years old and Lilibet was a few months old, and Meghan admitted that she and her husband “wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all.”

“Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” she said. As for her baby girl, DeGeneres, who spent time with the family on Halloween, shared that Lilibet was a skunk. “Like Flower from Bambi,” the mom of two explained at the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a bit of a romantic history with Halloween, especially the last one they celebrated together in 2016 right before their relationship was made public. After secretly dating for a few months, the two went out to a Halloween party incognito in Toronto, where Meghan was still filming Suits, along with Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her then-fiance Jack Brooksbank, to enjoy their final moments of peace before the world found out about them.

Now here they are, seven years later. Married, living in California with their two children after stepping away from their royal roles. Lugging their toddlers around to go trick-or-treating like every other parent. Just living their lives like normal people. A full circle moment.