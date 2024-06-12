10 Reasons Why Bandit From Bluey Is Actually Our Favorite TV Dad

Heeeeeeeere's DAD!
Where do we even start?
When it comes to great TV dads, the competition is stiff, but we’re very confident in saying that in a crowded field, Bluey’s dad, Bandit, stands heads and shoulders (and tails) above the rest. Funny, playful, and yet thoughtful and sensitive, there are so many times as a parent I’ve thought “Man, I can’t hold a candle to this cartoon dog.” But what are Bandit’s best parenting moments? That’s a tough one.
For starters, Bluey has aired more than 150 episodes — all killer no filler — and Bandit is featured prominently in most of them. And it makes sense: Joe Brumm, the series creator and chief writer, is a dad of two himself and based elements of Bandit on himself and his experiences as a parent. So he’s close to the character and the subject matter.
But what we love most about the character isn't the fact that we can only aspire to his patience and fun. It’s that he’s always teaching important lessons to his daughters and, more importantly, learning from them as well. He’s not perfect. Remember the time he was too rough with Bingo? Or the time he threw a whole bunch of Bluey'‘s drawings in the garbage? But he’s always becoming more perfect along the way, and here are some of our very favorite Bandit moments.
Of course, there are dozens, maybe even hundreds of additionally magnificent dad moments from Bandit Heeler. May we as parents one day live up to his greatness.