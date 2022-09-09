You Can See Encanto & More Disney Movies In Theaters For Just $5

Disney+ Day is officially here and that means families are in for more than a couple treats from the streaming giant. This year, for the second annual Disney+ Day, select AMC theaters across the country are screening several of your favorite Disney and Marvel movies for a discounted price for a limited time. A treat indeed!

Unlike the typical $10 to $13 it would normally cost to purchase a movie theater ticket, for only $5, moviegoers can watch Disney’s Encanto, Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney and Pixar's Cars, and Disney's Newsies at select locations, from Sept. 8 to 19. Those who attend will also get a free poster with their ticket to the Disney+ screenings (while supplies last). And Disney+ subscribers can purchase a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5. The participating AMC theaters are in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The $5 movie ticket deal is only available for select screenings, at select locations, so be sure to check with your local AMC theater for further details.

Needless to say, it seems that Disney is trying to bring the magic back to movie theaters. Despite box office premieres such as Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, movie theater attendance is still at a historical low. Perhaps a discounted ticket price will be enough to bring families to the theaters over the next week.

Speaking of discounts, Disney+ also is offering a one-month special in which new and eligible returning customers subscribers can save a pretty penny. Disney+ subscriptions will cost just $1.99 a month until Sept. 19.

Additionally this week, Disney+ subscribers were offered some cool exclusives, such as the streaming premieres for Thor: Love and Thunder and Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. Marvel’s She-hulk: Attorney at Law and Lightyear are also streaming now on Disney+.

Whether you stay at home for a cozy evening on the couch or venture out for a night out at your local AMC theater to belt out to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with a bunch of other moviegoers, Disney has plenty of fun offers for families.