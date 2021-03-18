Disney fans were introduced to Geppetto, Pinocchio, and Jiminy Cricket all the way back in 1940, so it was only a matter of time before the classic film got a live-action update. Indeed, Disney is remaking Pinocchio with an all-star cast including the one and only Tom Hanks.

The story of Pinocchio follows a wooden marionette puppet named Pinocchio, who is crafted by a woodworker named Geppetto. One night, when Geppetto sees a falling star, he wishes that Pinocchio could become a real boy. After the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish, she assigns Jiminy Cricket to be Pinocchio’s conscience so he can remain “brave, truthful, and unselfish.” But when Pinocchio encounters a series of unsavory characters, he finds that this task is harder than it seems.

While many details surrounding the remake of the 80-year-old movie have not been released by Disney just yet, here are a few facts you can get excited about.

Pinocchio Will Premiere On Disney+

You won’t have to go to the theaters to see the Pinocchio remake. During Disney Investors Day in December, Disney announced Pinocchio will head straight to Disney+ sometime in the future, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.

LMPC/LMPC/Getty Images

The Movie Has An All-Star Cast

Not only will the film be directed by Back to the Future and Forest Gump’s director Robert Zemeckis, but it also has an incredible cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, here’s who you can expect to see in Pinocchio:

You Can Stream The Original On Disney+

While you wait for this new film to make its way to Disney’s streaming service, you can stream the original Pinocchio on Disney+ and get to know the original source material from 1940.