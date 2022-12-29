Happy second birthday Rhodes Robert Hedlund! Proud mama Emma Roberts recently took to social media to celebrate her little man’s big day and to post a sweet picture of her son. The duo rang in Rhode’s second birthday with a casual hang out session on the couch as they enjoyed each other’s company and checked out some views of nature’s beauty.

In a recent Instagram post, the single mom shared a cozy mother-son photo on the sofa to ring in her firstborn’s birthday. Rhodes was cute as can be, sporting long blond hair and festive patterned pajamas. The 2-year-old seems like quite the curious toddler, as he stood on the cushions and peered out the window in wonder. Roberts sat beside her adorable son and steadied his little body, as the two of them took in some serene trees. (Kudos to Roberts for actually matching the green foliage in her snazzy hunter green PJ’s with feather ankle trim.) “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗,” Roberts captioned the post. Coming through in her real-life role as the cool aunt, Julia Roberts hopped into the comments section to gush about her family. “Love you both utterly,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Roberts is not the kind of snap-happy mother who goes crazy sharing pictures of her kid on social media, so this is a rare peek into her life as a single mom. Although the Holidate star is no longer together with Rhodes’ father, Garrett Hudlund, the two are on the same page when it comes to loving their little one.

Proud dad Hedlund also took to social media to post a slew of artistic father-son shots. “Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!! You are truly, “Where The Roses Grow!” I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!!,” Hedlund captioned the post. The actor shared a carousel of Rhodes and his outdoorsy life. In one picture, the toddler is being held up by his dad against a brooding blue sky. In others, he enjoyed farm life with windswept hair, chilled next to a guitar, and hung out on the dock of a lake while holding his dad’s hand.

Luckily Roberts seems to have that proverbial village every mom hopes for. She even received some pretty awesome parenting advice from her Scream Queens costar and “the proudest mother” Jamie Lee Curtis before she gave birth to Rhodes.

And while it’s great to take in the sage wisdom of seasoned moms who have been there and done that, nothing can take the place of following your own instincts as a parent; it seems like Roberts has great plans in store for Rhodes when it comes to the complicated task of raising a boy today. “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man,” she told Marie Claire UK.

Since Rhodes will likely take after his bookworm mother, we’re betting he’s going to turn out just as smart and unique and talented as she is.