The holidays were especially exciting for one celebrity couple; Holidate's Emma Roberts gave birth, welcoming her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

TMZ reports that the Scream Queens star gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday in Los Angeles, and that she and Hedlund named him Rhodes. The couple have not yet made an official announcement themselves about the baby boy's birth as of yet, but the news outlet reports that both Roberts and little Rhodes, who reportedly weighed around nine pounds, are both healthy and doing well.

Roberts initially shared the news of her pregnancy as well as revealing the sex of her baby with a one-two punch ppost on Instagram back in June, where she posed with Friday Night Lights star Hedlund and shared the caption, "Me... and my two favorite guys." Since then, Roberts has been generously sharing loads of beautiful bump pics with her social media followers, most recently alongside a sweet collection of baby clothes in soft, neutral material that included a little stuffed bunny and a tiny hat.

Perhaps Roberts will share photos of baby Rhodes wearing that hat or posing with that little bunny now that he has arrived safe and well.

One thing we know for sure, Rhodes will have plenty of playmates to choose from out of his mom's castmates. Back in September Billie Lourd, the daughter of actress Carrie Fisher who co-starred with Roberts in Scream Queens, welcomed baby boy Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell with fiancé Austen Rydell. Just one month before in August, Lea Michele also welcomed a baby boy named Ever Leo. Which means the Scream Queens have a few little scream princes on their hands, I guess.

The new mom opened up about her fertility struggles back in November in an interview with Cosmopolitan as the first pregnant cover star ever, explaining that her pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise to her, "It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That's something you don't see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn't going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."

Emma Roberts is already well prepared for motherhood if she's willing to go the no plan route. Babies tend to make their own plans, after all, and if she's willing to go along with Rhodes... all the better for the whole family.