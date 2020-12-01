Every holiday season, thousands of families are delighted by the magic and wonder of The Nutcracker. And while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is expected to make this holiday season unlike any we've seen before, with a little ingenuity and flexibility, there's still room for holiday traditions like The Nutcracker. In fact, while the way you participate in this classic holiday tradition may change this year, there are still a number of fun ways to watch The Nutcracker amid a pandemic that don't include having to leave your house.

Keep To The Classic With The New York City Ballet

For 65 years, The New York City Ballet has performed George Balanchine's The Nutcracker each holiday season. But while there won't be a live performance of the classic holiday production this year due to COVID-19, the ballet has decided the show must go on. As a result, you can support The New York City Ballet and enjoy Balanchine's The Nutcracker all at the same time by purchasing a ticket to a streamed performance.

In the United States, a 48-hour rental of the performance will cost $25 dollars. Customers will be able to start, stop, and pause the performance at their convenience or even watch it again within the 48-hour rental window. You can learn more about The New York City Ballet's 2019 Nutcracker production through the ballet company's website while the actual production can be rented through Marquee TV here.

Opt For A Modern Twist On This Christmas Classic

Director and choreographer Jennifer Weber and writer and co-creator Mike Fitelson put a modern twist on E.T.A. Hoffmann's original story with The Hip Hop Nutcracker. In it, a young Maria-Clara joins the Nutcracker Prince on a dream adventure, battling a gang of mice, touring a land of sweets, and learning important lessons about the holiday season. But you won't find tutus and pointe shoes in The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Instead, it features breakdancing and contemporary hip hop dance performed by a dynamic cast set to Tchaikovsky’s classic Nutcracker Suite.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will be livestreamed on select days and times from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3. Tickets for the livestream are priced at $25. See the full calendar of livestream options here.

Watch On A Streaming Service You Already Have

Of course, it's also possible to find and watch a version of The Nutcracker on a number of different streaming services. Amazon Prime Video, for example, has a 1993 version of Balanchine's The Nutcracker that sees Macaulay Culkin join the New York City Ballet to turn this spectacular performance into a movie. Amazon Prime Video also hosts the TV adaptation of Mikhail Baryshnikov's Nutcracker production, which features Gelsey Kirkland and the American Ballet Theatre, as well as Nutcracker: The Motion Picture, a film adaptation produced and choreographed by the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Kids who love dance may enjoy getting to see a peek at how productions come together with Netflix's Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, which centers around dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen's career and follows her and her dance students as they prepare for their annual production of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. And for Disney lovers, there's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which is expected to hit Disney+ on Dec. 4.

No matter which version you watch, The Nutcracker can be a part of every family's holiday traditions, pandemic or not.