John Mulaney Teaches His Son To Say "Ahh" After Drinking Water In A Super Cute Video

Olivia Munn is a doting mama who loves to share adorable glimpses of her son Malcolm’s life on social media, particularly when it involves sweet moments with his dad, John Mulaney. The actress recently posted a super cute and funny video on social media showing the father and son sharing a refreshing bonding moment. With a compelling stage presence, excellent comedic timing, and boyish good looks — it looks like little Malcolm is turning out to be a chip off the old block.

Munn recently hopped onto Instagram to post the video of her growing family. “Teaching Malc how to aaaahhh after drinking water lol,” the Newsroom star captioned the post. “Refreshing,” the actress also wrote over the video with a “sound on” sticker.

Mulaney took a sip from a bottle of water and demonstrated how to make the post-water-drinking sound. When the hoodie-clad dad put the bottle to his baby’s mouth, Malcolm mimicked his father to perfection, even before he had the chance to sip the drink. “You can do it before and after,” Mulaney said as everyone offscreen laughed in the background. Baby Malcolm was having a blast too as he jumped like a little jelly bean from his high chair.

This is not the first time the father and son pair have twinned in such a fun way. Case in point: Mulaney and Malcolm had the exact same “surprised reaction” to this stuffed giraffe. The Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers star also joked in his recent SNL monologue that just like his father, the 9-month-old is a “polite man” who is not prone to making big fusses in uncomfortable situations.

Proud mom Munn is also happy to be the family videographer, catching major milestones and precious father-son moments and sharing them with all of the internet as a virtual scrapbook. While her partner might be a bit more well known for his comedic prowess, the Newsroom star and relatable mom is plenty funny too (and really loves her bucket of chicken).

The couple have been enjoying life as new parents, and even took Baby Malcolm on the road to join his funny father’s comedy tour and to celebrate his dad’s birthday. “There is truly no better way to turn 40,” Mulaney captioned his balloon-filled Instagram post.

Now that scene-stealing Malcolm has revealed himself to be the real star of this very talented and humorous family, can someone please get that baby a tiny hoodie sweatshirt already? It’s time that the little man properly match his “maxi-me” in his dad’s favorite casual attire.