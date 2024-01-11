Kailyn Lowry Says She’s In No Rush To Get “Spayed” After Twins’ Birth

Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with twins. When they arrive, the 31 year old will be a mom of seven children. Does that mean she’s done having babies? Not necessarily. In fact, the Teen Mom OG star was recently asked if she had plans to get “spayed,” a charming word used by one of her Instagram followers during a Q&A session. (By charming we means “rude and misogynist.”) And she made it clear that she wasn’t ready to stop having babies. Not until she’s possibly had triplets or quadruplets.

Lowry is mom to five sons, including 13-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and 1-year-old Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she is expecting her twins. Lowry announced in November that her new additions are a boy and a girl, much to the delight of her son Lincoln, who broke down crying when it was revealed that he would have a baby sister. Son Isaac, who despaired that his mom “should stop having kids” because he worried that it would be “more and more boys.”

If Isaac was serious about wanting his mom to stop having kids, he might not be too excited to hear her answer to the rather indelicate question, “When u getting spayed?” on Instagram. “Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads,” she replied. So Isaac might want to get ready for more and more siblings.

Kailyn Lowry isn’t ready to be “spayed.” Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Lowry has hinted heavily that she is not ready to stop having children. After revealing that she was expecting a baby girl, the mom of five teased that she might want to have another baby after her twins just because “I feel like my daughter needs a sister.”

Lowry might feel differently after delivering her twins, of course. She has opened up in the past few months about experiencing “extreme anxiety” during this pregnancy, saying after her 20 week scan in a TikTok video, “I have had extreme anxiety for this pregnancy and I think it doesn’t really get talked about,” she said at the time. “Like what are the chances of having healthy babies? You know this is my tenth pregnancy and having twins, high risk, I am considered obese. There’s just a lot of factors. I’m older now. It’s just a relief that at 20 weeks everything looks OK.”

We’ll have to wait and see if those triplets or quadruplets really happen. Something tells me she was kind of joking.