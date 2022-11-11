Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis Went Apple-Picking With Their School

If you want to picture just about the most wholesome image in the world, imagine the royal kids out for a brisk afternoon of apple-picking in the Berkshires. Because that’s what they did with their schoolmates recently, like little royal Rockwell paintings come to life. And they even did some baking with those apples after the fact. That’s what you get when you pay more than $20,000 a year for school fees, folks. Some homemade apple muffins brought to you by your apple-cheeked cherubic children. Worth it.

Lambrook School is the new school 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis attend now that the family has moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The school has a wide range of extracurricular activities on tap, and this past week saw the students take part on the most quintessentially autumnal activity of all — apple-picking.

Lambrook School shared an update about what students have been doing this past week on its Instagram page with a photo of students checking out an apple press with the message, “Apple pressing, apple collecting and eating, an ‘apple tree walk’, apple cake, apple juice and the chance to share expertise with younger Year Groups - it was a wonderful celebration of all things apples in our Orchard today.”

As the Wales children are in the younger year groups, they would have participated in the apple-picking excursion. And could well be enjoying a delicious slice of apple cake at this very moment.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis had something of a rocky start at their new school, as Queen Elizabeth died on their first day at Lambrook. Even though their parents tried to ensure their lives were not too disrupted, their “Gan-Gan’s” death was mourned by millions of people all over the world. It must have been quite distracting for them at a time that might have already been slightly stressful. Which could explain why Prince George told a classmate during a fight “my dad will be King so you better watch out.”

Apple-picking with their classmates on a crisp November afternoon sounds like a perfect way to settle into their new routine at school. Plus they get to make their own snacks after, so it’s truly the most wholesome win-win imaginable for the whole family.