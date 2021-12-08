"Of Course" Lilibet & Archie Are Getting Christmas Gifts From Their Aunt & Uncle

Never does the royal family seem more family than royal than at Christmas. Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royals tend to spend a significant portion of the holidays together, gathering around one of their many Christmas trees to exchange gifts with each other. Even royals who have left the fold are apparently included in the holiday celebrations, no matter what the rumor mill might have you believe. That’s right, Archie and Lilibet will be getting Christmas presents from their aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William, no matter where they might be spending the holidays.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls told OK! magazine recently that, despite a reported rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have every intention of sending gifts to their 2-year-old nephew Archie and 6-month-old niece Lilibet “Lili” Diana. “Yes, of course [they will send presents]” Nicholl told the publication. “They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews.”

No word on what they plan to give their baby niece, who they have yet to meet in person, and 2-year-old nephew. But Nicholl noted, “If it is something that happens to be a computer game or something like that then they are cautious of screen time, so it could be a more practical gift.”

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Archie and Lili will of course be spending Christmas with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, although where they will spend the holidays remains to be seen. The couple have not spent Christmas with the royal family since 2018, and now that they are living in California, making the trip to the UK with two small children is a big undertaking.

Regardless of where they spend the holidays, the two little royals will be getting Christmas presents from their family. Their aunt and uncle and presumably their great-grandmother, who sent Archie a waffle maker in 2020 because he loved waffles. As for Lili, who is named after her great-grandmother and met her via Zoom, she’s probably too young to get kitchen appliances for Christmas. Hopefully little Archie will get the chance to make his great-grandmother waffles one of these days.