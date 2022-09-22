Since her impressive debut hosting SNL, Kim Kardashian is busting out with her comedic chops again. The Skims founder and mother of four hit the late night TV show circuit to promote the return of The Kardashians on Hulu, and treated her fans to a pretty awesome comedy sketch. Starring alongside TV show host James Corden, the duo starred in a very funny parody of HBO’s new hit House of Dragon, cleverly titled: The Targashians.

The official YouTube channel of The Late Show With James Corden recently posted the new video: “The Targashians Take Over Westeros.” Corden introduced the comedy sketch by announcing that House of Dragon is already so popular, the show already has a brand new spin off. Corden plays the king Keith Targashian, while Kardashian plays a power-hungry sibling, ready and waiting to threaten his succession. It’s a good thing Kim K happens to be sporting her platinum hair these days, as the Targaryens are known for their signature white blonde locks.

It’s intriguing to think about who might actually be fans of both the Kardashians and the Game of Thrones prequel, but both shows definitely deal with sibling rivalry, competition for who might be the fave child, and some pretty glitzy gold fashion choices.

Apologies to dragon-lovers everywhere, but this sketch comedy is more of a love letter to all things Kardashian, rather than Westeros fan fiction. With so many insider jokes, it’s hard to include them all, but here’s a recap of some of the best Kardashian salutes:

When Kim K is holding the decapitated head of her enemy in her hand, she blames the murder on the fact that he is “so uninteresting.” This is of course a nod to the the viral moment when she famously dissed big sister Kourtney.

As Kardashian sits in a reality TV-style confessional, she makes her claim for being queen by listing her impressive palace contributions that mirror her real life mogul-ing as well as her admirable interest in criminal justice: “I run the armored shapewear line, the the Greyscale cosmetics company. Dungeon reform. What else am I forgetting— body butter.”

When apologizing to Corden’s character for a regrettable beheading, Kardashian hands her on-screen rival a very popular Kardashian drink — a health-conscious smoothie. (This one happens to be poisonous, though!)

When Kris Jenner joins in on the fun, the title under her confessional is revealed to be: “Momager of Dragons.”

As Kardashian poses for a hand-painted cover of “Jouster’s Illustrated,” she wields a silver weapon ( a nod to her 2022 Sports Illustrated shoot). “Now give me a look like you’ve just murdered your Dornish ex-lover,” the artist says. (To get her body ready, Kardashian reveals that she has been going to “Baratheon Bootcamp” twice a day, a shout-out to one of the exercise-addicted sisters’ favorite workout: “Barry’s Bootcamp.” (Corden, at least landed the cover of “Plague”.)

When Corden and Kardashian’s characters finally join forces and make amends, Kim K steals a dragon’s egg from Khloe’s baby as a gift. “What if we share the throne?” Corden suggests. “Are you serious?” Kardashian asks.“Bible,” he responds, employing one of the most iconic Kardashian terminologies.

But the pièce de résistance of this Kardashian-laden parody comes when Corden and Kim K are faced with a very unwelcome third contender, vying for succession too. “There’s only one king in this kingdom, and that’s King Kylie, b*itches,” the billionaire and youngest Jenner declares as she saunters on the screen, carrying an ax.

And there you have it! Whether in Westeros or the wild burbs of Los Angeles, it looks like Kylie Jenner lands the coveted title of Kris’ favorite kid and definitely reigns supreme both IRL and on the silver screen.