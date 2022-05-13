Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be raising their kids in Montecito, California, but there’s still a bit of a British connection there for them. Namely fellow Brit James Corden, who has been friends with Prince Harry for some time. Apparently the two ex-pats enjoy playdates with their kids sometimes, which hopefully means 3-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet might have adorably little British accents. How cute would that be?

The Late Late Show host spoke to The Sun about his ongoing friendship with Prince Harry, although somewhat begrudgingly, of course, as any good friend might be. He admitted that he had been to their home in Montecito, where his three children with wife Julia Corden got in some play time with Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids],” he said. “Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously I’m not telling you any more. Obviously.”

Corden rather famously scooped Oprah Winfrey with an intimate interview with Prince Harry in February 2021, where the two friends shared tea on a bus, rapped the theme song for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and talked about fatherhood. So it’s lovely to see that their friendship continues.

Prince Harry told Corden at the time that he’s been keeping a few quintessentially British traditions as a dad, including making little Archie his evening “tea” before putting him to bed at night. This bodes well for Archie’s upcoming triumphant return to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration at the beginning of June. Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will be bringing both of their children to London to honor Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service on the throne, which will mark Lilibet’s first time ever in her father’s birth country. The little girl will, in fact, potentially celebrate her first birthday while visiting London.

Archie, of course, was born in London and spent the first few months of his life living at Frogmore Cottage. It was apparently enough time to give him a slightly British accent, as heard during his parents’ podcast episode in 2020 when he wished people a “Happy New Year.”

It’s nice to know the Sussex family is keeping that British connection alive with their Corden family playdates. It’s great homework for them before their triumphant return.