Kourtney Kardashian Revealed The Sex Of Her New Baby With A Drum Roll From Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian went for a real fan girl theme when she told the world she’s expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker earlier this month. So it was perhaps not a massive surprise that she kept up with the musical theme when she and the Blink-182 drummer shared the sex of their baby with everyone. At this rate, their baby is going to come out drumming for sure.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a video from the couple’s gender reveal party. The video sees Kardashian, who is mom to 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, sitting on Barker’s lap in a white jumpsuit behind a drum set. Barker, who is dad to 19-year-old son Landon, 17-year-old Alabama, and stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana de la Hoya, plays the drums and kisses his wife as a little explosion of blue confetti shot out from behind them. Signaling that the couple will welcome a fourth little boy to the Kardashian-Barker family.

Kardashian’s sister Khloé can be heard calling out “we’re so excited!” and “I knew it!” in the background as a cheer went up from the watching crowd. And as ever, Kardashian and Barker only had eyes for each other.

Barker and Kardashian have been open about their fertility journey on Hulu’s The Kardashians, with the couple sharing some unusual ways to go about bringing on pregnancy. Like when a doctor apparently told the mom of three to drink her husband’s sperm in 2022, for instance. They’ve also both been vocal about wanting another child, even before their wedding in Italy last May. Barker previously joked that the couple would name their baby Elvis once they were pregnant, and now that they know they’re having a boy that sort of feels like it could really happen.

Incorporating Barker’s drumming into the sex reveal is absolutely par for the course for the couple and totally in keeping with Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal last week. She attended a Blink-182 concert and held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant” in a callback to a moment from the band’s video for their hit song “All The Small Things.” They later made it clear that this pregnancy was not a surprise to Barker as the couple shared photos revealing Kardashian’s baby bump. Which Barker naturally drummed on in photos.

If this little boy doesn’t end up being a musician like his dad, I don’t even know what to say.