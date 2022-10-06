Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.

The eldest Kardashian sibling recently sat down for an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared details of her unique living situation. “I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids. For the most part...we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house,” said Kardashian.

Those family dinners must be tons of fun with all those vintage dining chairs filled up. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.

The sweet reason these newlyweds are choosing to live separately for now is because they’re on the same page when it comes to prioritizing parenting. “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away,” Kardashian continued.

In a recent Instagram post, the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast shared video of Kardashian opening up about dating Barker. “Hard to believe there was a time before KRAVIS 🖤 my interview with @kourtneykardash is out now!!!,” podcast host Amanda Hirsch captioned the post.

While some might think this living arrangement is a little unconventional, it’s not at all surprising since Kravis isn’t exactly the the most conventional couple in the first place. But maybe Kardashian took a note from the playbook of another famous health and wellness guru, who also found love a little later in life in life and the second time around.

Kardashian has recently been getting chummy with actress and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, when these two alternative-health-obsessed moms collabed on a “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle. Paltrow has also revealed in the past that she lived apart from her second husband Brad Falchuk when the two got hitched. “If you've come out of a long-term relationship and understand what went wrong the first time, second or third time round, you're prepared to do things differently,” Paltrow told Vogue.

Sounds like sage advice that Kardashian could definitely relate to. If “Living Apart Together” (LAT) worked out so swimmingly for Paltrow, perhaps it could be the right plan for Kravis too. They’ll just need to double up on those scented candles for each of their homes.