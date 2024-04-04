Kris Jenner Continues To Embrace Her Grandma Era In New Photo With Saint & Tatum

Kris Jenner has her own style of grandparenting, and we are learning more and more about it all the time. The momager of her incredibly famous daughters is “Lovey” to her grandchildren. At 68 years old, she’s a cool grandma, who makes it clear at every turn that she’s not ready to be put out to pasture just yet. (After all, she continues to handle all of her daughters’ careers.) But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to get in a little snuggle time with her grandkids. And whenever she does, her family is so excited they can barely stand it.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo of Jenner cuddling up with her 8-year-old son Saint West, whom she shares with ex-husband Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and her 1-year-old nephew Tatum, son of Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Jenner, who has 11 other grandchildren besides Saint and Tatum, is sitting outside on a lounger and wearing sunglasses and a track suit. She has her arms around Tatum while grandson Saint plays with his little cousin and laughs. “My whole heart,” the Skims founder captioned the post.

When I tell you this looks like a scheduled visit from Lovey, I mean it as a compliment.

Jenner recently hosted an epic family Easter party for her grandchildren and truly spared no expense. As ever, she worked with her favorite party planner, Mindy Weiss, to create an Alice in Wonderland-style setting for her family that included paint your own egg stations, a forager-style craft table, and massive Easter baskets filled with treats for all 13 grandkids. This appears to be her sweet spot as a grandmother. Throw a beautiful party, dress all of the grandchildren in matching pajamas, and then gently send them home at the end of the day so she can enjoy her 5 o’clock vodka in peace. Well-earned after raising six children.

The momager spoke recently about letting go of her dream of taking each of her 13 grandchildren to dinner once a month because she would “go broke,” largely based on a meal she once had with 14-year-old grandson Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son where she promised him a car. Jenner insists she can’t possibly afford such extravagances. But also famously thinks In’N’Out burgers cost around $300.

Perhaps she is safest just scheduling in the odd snuggle photo with a grandchild or two, throwing lavish parties, and leaving it at that.