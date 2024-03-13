Matthew Koma Recovered From His Vasectomy With Valium & DMing The Love Is Blind Cast

Matthew Koma had the experience of a lifetime when he recently went in for a vasectomy. The musician really needs to be the poster child for making the absolute most of having elective surgery, especially after he spent his afternoon high on Valium sending DMs to the cast of Love Is Blind.

On Tuesday, Koma went in for a vasectomy ahead of wife Hilary Duff giving birth to her fourth child, and he joyfully documented the big event on Instagram. “It’s vasectomy day!!!” he wrote on a happy photo, before giving on to admit he was “feeling hyped” to be going in for the big snip, snip. He gave his vasectomy a “10 out of 10,” which might have been helped by the Valium he took. Valium that also had a little something to do with what happened next.

Koma shared on Instagram that he made plans to recover in bed and get caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind on Netflix, and here’s where things went off the rails in the most hilarious way. Because Koma, who is dad to 5-year-old daughter Banks and 2-year-old daughter Mae as well as stepdad to 12-year-old Luca, got so worked up about the show that he ended up sending DMs to cast members and shared them on his Instagram Story.

First up was Johnny McIntyre, who married Amy Cortés on the show and infamously never suggested using condoms as a form of birth control. “I dunno how it ends yet man but get a vasectomy they’re sooo fun and easy,” Koma wrote in a DM, and then offered to hook him up with his doctor.

Matthew Koma/ Instagram

Then he moved on to Jeremay Lutinski, who earned his ire by ruining his engagement to Laura Dadisman when he stayed out until 5 a.m. with another woman he met in the pods, Sarah Ann. “Noooooooooooo dude you spelled your name wrong and did your girl wrongggggg,” Koma messaged, and when Jeremay replied that he was not the one who spelled his name, Koma was unrepentant. “Don’t spoil the ending for me man I’ll never forgive you.”

Koma also, of course, sent a DM to Laura to say, “Laura boo you were so smart with that damn Apple Watch.” Koma then shared a little update with her that he actually FaceTimed with Johnny, who told him “he’s using condoms now.” Phew.

Matthew Koma/ Instagram

Koma then sent DMs to Jimmy Presnell and scolded him for texting another woman while he was engaged to Chelsea Blackwell, told Chelsea they’ve “got a lot of bases to cover,” and Kenneth Gorham for spending too much time on his phone.

Matthew Koma/Instagram Story Matthew Koma/ Instagram Info 1 /2

Perhaps the best DM? President Joe Biden. “Are you watching this sh*t?” he asked the Commander in Chief.

Let’s just say we’ll be checking out Koma’s Instagram Story when the reunion airs tonight, March 13, on Netflix.