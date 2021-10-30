15 Times Meghan Markle Showed Off Her Flawless Taste In Boots

Meghan Markle might have been born and raised in southern California, where boots aren’t really a necessity for outdoor living, but she’s a quick study. Perhaps living in Canada while filming the television show Suits for seven years, or perhaps she is simply one of those fashionable people who instinctively knows how to pull a look together. Either way, the Duchess of Sussex has acquired a lovely little boot collection, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Ever since Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, all eyes have been on her. The mom of two has had to deal with constant scrutiny over what she’s wearing, even after she and her husband stepped away from their senior roles in the royal family.

Fortunately, she always looks confident and pulled together. Especially impressive in those tough colder months when it’s all about the coat and the boot look. As those of us living in the north know, looking stylish when it’s cold outside can be tricky. Unless, of course, you are Meghan Markle with the good hair and the better boots. Then it’s all gorgeous all the time.

Meghan’s Christmas Boots Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Meghan Markle’s first Christmas in 2017 at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate saw her dressed in coordinated neutrals, including some suede heeled boots that looked very regal indeed. What a way to kick off a royal engagement.m

The Boots That Started It All Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle began making official appearances with Prince Harry as his fiancee in Nov. 2017, and she kicked things off with a pair of tall boots with a military-inspired coat. Perfect for her military future husband.

Walking In Wales Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore another pair of tall boots with a wrap coat to visit Wales in 2018, and of course a beautiful scarf to complete the look.

Pregnant & Nailing It Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous pair of olive green boots to an event in Bristol when she was pregnant for son Archie in February 2019.

Curtsy In Boots UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images By Meghan Markle’s second royal Christmas in 2018, she had perfected her curtsy for Queen Elizabeth. I think her boots helped.

Wedge Boots Down Under Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a honeymoon trip to New Zealand, she debuted some lovely lace-up wedge boots.

Ankle Boots For The Win Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a raspberry shift dress and some ankle boots during a visit to the Hubb Kitchen in November 2018.

Boots & Jeans In Bath Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a classic trench, boots, and black jeans on a visit to Bath in the United Kingdom with Prince Harry in April 2018.

Wearing Her Wellies Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images During a rain boot tossing event in Auckland, New Zealand, Meghan Markle wisely kept hers on her feet.

Boots To The Ground In NYC Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited New York City in September 2021, and it looks like she decided on some stilleto boots for the occasion.

Honoring Veterans In Style Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore black leather boots to honor veterans at a Remembrance Day ceremony in 2019.

Baby Shower Booties James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images When Meghan Markle’s friends got together to throw her a birthday party in Feb. 2019, she wore black high-heeled boots to the big event in New York.

Dressing Up Those Wellies Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle paired her wellies with a blazer and fitted jeans in New Zealand in 2018.

Wearing Boots In Morocco Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Pregnant Meghan Markle wore a classic look of skinny jeans and low boots during her visit to Morocco.