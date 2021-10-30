15 Times Meghan Markle Showed Off Her Flawless Taste In Boots

Meghan Markle might have been born and raised in southern California, where boots aren’t really a necessity for outdoor living, but she’s a quick study. Perhaps living in Canada while filming the television show Suits for seven years, or perhaps she is simply one of those fashionable people who instinctively knows how to pull a look together. Either way, the Duchess of Sussex has acquired a lovely little boot collection, and we have the pictures to prove it.
Ever since Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, all eyes have been on her. The mom of two has had to deal with constant scrutiny over what she’s wearing, even after she and her husband stepped away from their senior roles in the royal family.
Fortunately, she always looks confident and pulled together. Especially impressive in those tough colder months when it’s all about the coat and the boot look. As those of us living in the north know, looking stylish when it’s cold outside can be tricky. Unless, of course, you are Meghan Markle with the good hair and the better boots. Then it’s all gorgeous all the time.