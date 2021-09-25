Meghan Markle was not born in an autumnal climate. She is a southern California girl from way back, and it seems safe to guess that she loves her roots. She did move back with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie after they stepped back from their senior royal roles, after all. As a woman who grew up away from the four seasons, the Duchess of Sussex could absolutely be forgiven if she didn’t have a handle on sweater weather fashion. But she is clearly a quick study after her years filming in Canada and her time in England, because Meghan’s fall looks are all instantly iconic. The perfect blend of classic and trendy, neutral and gutsy. And it all starts with a statement coat.

Meghan, who is now mom to 2-year-old son Archie and baby girl Lilibet, really made the most out of her royal visits in the fall after she and Prince Harry made their engagement official in November 2017. Considering she only lived in the United Kingdom for a few years, she managed to wear some of the best fall looks during that brief period. And we are here to bear witness to those exceptional fashion moments.

Transitional Look Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan and Harry were not yet engaged when she joined him at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017, but she already had her transitional fall look down pat. White shirt, ripped jeans, ballet flats. Yes.

The “Meghan” Coat Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images The future Duchess of Sussex wore a white coat by Line The Label to her November 2017 photo shoot with Prince Harry that became so popular, the designer renamed it the “Meghan” coat.

A Nod To Her Military Man? Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Not long after their engagement, Meghan and Harry stepped out for a royal event. And Meghan wore a long navy double-breasted coat with a definite military air to it. A nod to her military man, perhaps?

Statement Coat + Statement Hat Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Meghan wore a camel coat and statement hat to her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, but it is obviously a perfect fall look as well.

That Pop Of Color WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan wore a bright blue coat for the launch of the Hubb charity cookbook in 2018, proving she’s not afraid of color.

Dressing For The Weather Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images So this rain coat/scarf combination might not be the most chic Meghan has ever looked, but she looks warm and comfortable and happy beside her husband in New Zealand. And that’s the best look of all.

First Baby/New Coat Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images After announcing that she and Harry were expecting their first baby in the fall of 2018, Meghan stepped out in a dove grey coat and printed dress. Yet another iconic look.

Monochromatic In Maroon Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re afraid of color, do what Meghan Markle did in November 2018 and try a maroon dress with matching coat. Monochromatic is always a good idea.

Another Classic Look Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Meghan wore a blazer with a bright white tee and ankle pants to Ireland in 2018.

Going For Green In Ireland Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images An emerald green midi skirt with a neutral coat is just the thing for Meghan’s 2018 visit to the Emerald Isle.

All Wrapped Up Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A visit to Cardiff, Wales in 2018 saw Meghan all wrapped up in boots, wrap coat, and turtleneck. Exactly what you need for fall weather.

That Leather Skirt JEREMY SELWYN/AFP/Getty Images Meghan’s jewel-toned leather midi skirt with sweater plays second fiddle only to her messy updo in October 2019.

Going Nautical For Fall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A navy coat with a white stripe over ankle pants for fall? Definitely.

Tennis Match Casual Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images A visit to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the U.S. Open in September 2019 saw the new mom wear a denim shirtdress and a long blazer around her shoulders.

Even Radiant In Brown Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Brown is a notoriously difficult color to pull off, but Meghan looked radiant wearing head-to-toe brown during a 2020 visit to Canada House in London.

Royal Purple Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This simple purple dress is perfect for fall. Long sleeves, elegant, and actually looks super comfortable. No wonder she’s smiling in October 2019. She knows she looks good.

Elegant In Emerald Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As wonderful as Meghan always looks in neutrals, she really shines in the deep, rich colors of fall. Like this emerald green dress she wore in October 2019.

A Sweater & Skirt Look MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP/Getty Images Meghan’s sapphire blue sweater and pleated midi skirt worn on tour in Australia are truly a timeless look for fall. Even that little girl loves it.

A Turtleneck Kind Of Girl Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan’d all black sweater and jean combo is offset by her statement coat and wedge boots. A great look to wander around New Zealand in 2018.