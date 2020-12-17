Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex and mom to baby Archie, Meghan Markle was in a Christmas music video and it was as delightful as you're imagining.

The year was 2012. Markle was just one year into her role on the USA drama Suits when she made a cameo in Richard Marx's music video for his song, "Christmas Spirit." In the recently rediscovered music video, Markle can be seen around 2 minutes and 10 seconds in, lip synching to the song with her Suits costars, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty, who sit to her right. She's wearing a festive Santa hat while singing along to the song about getting into the Christmas spirit. But she isn't the only major celebrity to make an appearance in this music video; Hugh Jackman, Rachael Ray, and Rita Wilson all try their hand at singing along to the song as well.

Of course, Markle's life has changed a whole lot since this video was released four years ago. She met her now-husband, Prince Harry, in 2016 and became the Duchess of Sussex. Then in 2018, the couple got married and welcomed their son, Archie, a year later.

While it would be a real treat to see Markle in another festive music video this year, after she stepped down from her senior royal role, don't get your hopes up. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living a more private life in California and will reportedly be spending a "quiet" Christmas at home, with their son, according to Entertainment Tonight. But they're not flying totally under the radar, the couple has a new podcast series coming out exclusively on Spotify.

Markle's Christmas this year might be more low-key than it was in 2012, but we'll always have this gem from simpler times. Happy holiday, indeed!