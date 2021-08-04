Meghan Markle Is Every Proud Mom With Her Constellation Necklaces For Archie & Lili

To celebrate her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Meghan Markle made sure to include her children, 2-year-old son Archie and baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in her celebrations. Subtly, of course. On Aug. 4, the style icon and philanthropist appeared in a fun little video featuring, of all things, an outtake of her husband Prince Harry juggling outside her window, her sweet beagle Gus asleep behind her, and a gorgeous necklace that was a unique nod to her two little loves. Every mom is going to want to copy this look, stat.

In a video shared on her and Prince Harry’s site for their organization, Archewell, Meghan marked her 40th birthday by announcing a new initiative. With the help of her pal, actress Melissa McCarthy (who is truly hilarious in this video, by the way), the Duchess of Sussex announced a new campaign called 40x40 to encourage 40 people to give 40 minutes of their time to mentor women going back to work. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce,” Meghan explained, adding that she hopes it will create a “ripple effect.”

Now, the constellation necklace she wore in the video may also create its own ripple effect. Two delicate silver horoscope signs featuring their star constellations overlapping around her neck.

Archewell.com

One was the sign of a Taurus, which is her 2-year-old son Archie’s horoscope sign. Little Archie was born in May 2019.

Meghan Markle wore two constellation necklaces. Amazon

The other was the sign for Gemini, Lilibet’s horoscope, who was born in June 2021.

Meghan Markle wore two constellation necklaces. Amazon

Meghan has often worn clothing and jewelry in honor of her role as mom. In May, she popped into a trailer for Prince Harry’s docuseries with Oprah Winfrey The Me You Can’t See wearing a t-shirt that read “Raising The Future,” and while Archie wasn’t on camera, he was gifted a white onesie that read “The Future” in 2020. She also has several necklaces dedicated to her love of her son and husband. In 2019 she wore a necklace with the initials “H” and “A” to a tennis match, and in 2020 she wore different gold coin horoscope necklaces for Taurus and Virgo, Prince Harry’s sign, while promoting her Netflix documentary Elephant.

Whatever else the duchess does for her birthday, you know she’s going to do it in style. With the stars for her children’s horoscope signs resting close to her heart.