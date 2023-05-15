Meghan Markle did not share any public tributes or celebrations for Mother’s Day, but don’t worry. Her friends, as ever, were there to make sure she was honored even if she didn’t do it for herself. One friend even took to Instagram with a photo of the mom of two to tell the world what an “incredible” mother the Duchess of Sussex truly is to 4-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Kelly McKee Zafjen, who is the co-founder of Alliance for Moms, shared a photo of herself with Meghan on Friday as a way to celebrate her own community of motherhood. When Zafjen thinks about her community, she wrote that she “instantly” thinks of the duchess.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg,” Zafjen captioned her post. “How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”

Zafjen, who is herself a mom of twins, continued to write that Meghan is “always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”

The photo she shared features the two moms wearing matching t-shirts and smiling.

This is not the first time one of Meghan’s friends has taken to social media to praise her. Serena Williams has often stepped up to the plate for her friend, as has her longtime friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman, who shared a beautiful birthday post for Meghan’s son Archie. She is clearly a friend who inspires loyalty in others.

The Duchess of Sussex no longer has a public social media presence outside of Archewell, the charitable organization she co-founded with husband Prince Harry, and presumably celebrated Mother’s Day at her Montecito home with her family including mom Doria Ragland. The last time she shared plans for Mother’s Day was back in 2021 when she was pregnant with her daughter Lilibet. At the time, she and her husband Prince Harry donated to LA-based charity Harvest House as a way to assist unhoused pregnant people and put a spotlight on their needs.

Meghan might not be the kind of person to toot her own horn, but fortunately she has friends (and a husband) who are more than happy enough to do it for her.