Meghan & Harry Celebrated Their Anniversary As A Family Of Four For The First Time

It has been four years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married on a glorious sunny day in May at St. Andrew’s Chapel in Windsor. Four years, and so much has changed. An incredible amount, really. They walked away from their senior roles as working royals to become private citizens, moving first to Canada before settling in Montecito, California. They became parents twice over, to 3-year-old son Archie and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana. But do you know what hasn’t changed in four years? The way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose to spend their anniversary. As with their first three anniversaries, you can probably expect these two homebodies to keep it low-key and sweet. That is their brand, after all.

Meghan and Harry do not have social media accounts any longer, more’s the pity, so the rest of the world cannot get a glimpse of how the couple are celebrating their four years of wedded bliss on Thursday, May 19. But here’s what we can expect, judging from what we know about the happy couple; they will keep it low key. But this year, they’re able to celebrate as a family of four with their two children, Archie and Lili. And when it comes to gifts, they likely went for something exquisitely thoughtful.

In 2019, for example, a source told People that Meghan stuck to the traditional first anniversary paper theme with a twist. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” the source said. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.” Considering Meghan once worked as a freelance calligrapher, the gift must have been exceptionally beautiful.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated four years of marriage on May 19, 2022. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly gave his new wife an eternity ring at the time, as a symbol not just of their love for each other but also to mark the birth of their first child together. She wore it to the Trooping the Colour that year. For their second anniversary, which is cotton, the couple managed to keep their gift exchange private. Their third anniversary traditional gift would be leather, which The Knot reports is meant to symbolize strength and security. Considering the couple were weeks away from welcoming their second baby at the time, baby Lilibet, that feels very appropriate.

Now that the couple are celebrating their fourth anniversary, they can celebrate with fruit and flowers, which symbolize a blooming and ripening of marriage. Again, Meghan and Harry are right on track. After three tumultuous years of upheaval and moving and oh yes, a pandemic, they seem to finally be in a place of peace and contentment. If they’re celebrating their anniversary quietly at home, they may also be preparing for their first trip as a family to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in a few weeks. Maybe when they’re visiting they can enlist a royal to babysit the kids so they can enjoy a date night. Filled with fruit and flowers of course.