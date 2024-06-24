When it comes to keeping secrets, Mindy Kaling is probably the best in the business. The Office star announced on Instagram that she welcomed a third baby months ago, in late February, and managed to keep her entire pregnancy under wraps along with the birth. It’s a pretty incredible skill, and one she has managed to employ with all of her pregnancies.

Kaling, 45, shared a collection of photos on Instagram of her family on Monday alongside a big announcement. “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” Kaling, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Katherine “Kit” and 3-year-old son Spencer, wrote on Instagram. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.” (Kaling announced the news of her new baby on June 24, her own birthday.)

Alongside photos of her two older kids kissing the top of their baby sister’s head, a snapshot of her pregnancy, and a photo from her hospital room, Kaling went on to write, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The arrival of baby Anne, whose face Kaling didn’t show, as she’s kept all of her children’s faces off of social media until they can give their consent, took her followers by surprise. “Wow! You are the master at controlling your socials! Congratulations,” wrote one follower, while another added, “Queen of secretly giving birth.”

Kaling has a history of keeping her pregnancies and the arrival of her children to herself. She shared the news of son Spencer’s arrival in September 2020 during a Zoom chat with Stephen Colbert several months after the fact, and managed to keep her pregnancy with daughter Kit private even as she was filming A Wrinkle In Time in 2017.

As a single mom of three children, Kaling is lucky to have her dad Avu Chokalingam live close by to offer support. Especially since he has proven to be such an involved grandfather. “My dad shows up. He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born,” Kaling wrote on Instagram for Father’s Day last year. “To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son’s precious blue toddler car.”

Now the whole family has grown by one more. How wonderful for all involved.